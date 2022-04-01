ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argentina

- Most-used e-commerce app: MercadoLibre

- 64% of respondents in Argentina used app in the last month

- Other countries where app ranks first: Mexico, Brazil, Colombia

Founded in 1991 by Marcos Galperin while he was a student at Stanford University, MercadoLibre can be used all over Latin America. Inspired by eBay, Galperin created MercadoLibre with a similar auction-style marketplace. Users can purchase items ranging from laptops and beauty products to tools and bikes.

In 2021, MercadoLibre generated more than $7 billion in revenue , remaining a premiere app in Latin America at more than 30 years old. With its headquarters in Buenos Aires, it may not be too surprising that this e-commerce app generates most of its user base from Argentina.

