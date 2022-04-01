ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Nasa reveals dramatic moment powerful solar flare erupted from the Sun this week

By Harry Pettit
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SjMRr_0ewdkObQ00

THE AWE-INSPIRING moment that a powerful solar flare erupted from the Sun earlier this week has been captured by Nasa.

The space agency's Solar Dynamics Observatory spotted the super hot stream of radiation as it was belched from our star on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28lQik_0ewdkObQ00
A powerful X-class solar flare as it erupted from the Sun on March 30 Credit: Nasa SDO

According to a Nasa blog post, the explosion burst in the most powerful class of flare of which our Sun is capable, an X-class clocking in at X1.3.

It poses no threat to Earth as it was fired in a different direction, but had it struck our planet could have knocked out power grids and satellites.

"Solar flares are powerful bursts of energy," Nasa wrote.

"Flares and solar eruptions can impact radio communications, electric power grids, navigation signals, and pose risks to spacecraft and astronauts."

The stream of hot material is the result of a frenzy of solar storms that have erupted from the Sun throughout this week.

A total of 17 were captured by Nasa observatories exploding from the star on Monday and at least two were fired in Earth's direction.

When CMEs reach Earth, they trigger what is known as a geomagnetic storm – a largely harmless disturbance of the magnetic field.

Thankfully, those launched in our direction were low-intensity flares that posed no threat to technology on Earth.

The March 30 flare imaged by Nasa, on the other hand, could have caused chaos had it come this way.

"This flare is classified as an X-Class flare," Naa wrote. Specifically, an X1.3.

Naa continued: "X-class denotes the most intense flares, while the number provides more information about its strength.

"An X2 is twice as intense as an X1, an X3 is three times as intense, etc."

Data on this week's CMEs has been captured by Nasa's Solar Dynamics Observatory and Solar and Heliospheric Observatory.

They're the result of an unusually active sunspot, dark and violent regions that appear due to a tangle of powerful magnetic forces.

The storms have led to showings of the Northern Lights at unusually low latitudes in Europe and North America.

Solar storms are caused by CMEs and solar flares, which are huge expulsions of hot material called plasma from the Sun's outer layer.

They can lead to the appearance of colourful auroras by energising particles in our planet's atmosphere

Each solar storm is graded by severity on a scale of one to five, with a G1 described as "minor" and a G5 as "extreme".

At the upper end of the scale, storms wreak havoc on our planet's magnetic field, which can disrupt power grids and communications networks.

"Harmful radiation from a flare cannot pass through Earth’s atmosphere to physically affect humans on the ground," Nasa says.

"However – when intense enough – they can disturb the atmosphere in the layer where GPS and communications signals travel."

In the past, larger solar flares have wreaked havoc on our planet.

In 1989, a strong solar eruption shot so many electrically charged particles at Earth that the Canadian Province of Quebec lost power for nine hours.

As well as causing issues for our tech, they can cause harm to astronauts working on the International Space Station, either through radiation exposure or by interfering with mission control communications.

The Earth's magnetic field helps to protect us from the more extreme consequences of solar flares.

The sun is currently at the start of a new 11-year solar cycle, which usually sees eruptions and flares grow more intense and extreme.

These events are expected to peak around 2025 and it's hoped Nasa's Solar Orbiter spacecraft will observe them all as it aims to fly within 26 million miles of the sun.

  • Read all the latest Phones & Gadgets news
  • Keep up-to-date on Apple stories
  • Get the latest on Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram

Best Phone and Gadget tips and hacks

Looking for tips and hacks for your phone? Want to find those secret features within social media apps? We have you covered...

We pay for your stories! Do you have a story for The Sun Online Tech & Science team? Email us at tech@the-sun.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Flare#Solar Orbiter
SlashGear

Why Humans Will Never Go To Mars, According To Neil deGrasse Tyson

Before we consider going to Mars, it's worth remembering just how dangerous spaceflight can be. To date, 14 astronauts and four cosmonauts have been killed during spaceflight. An additional 13 (astronauts or cosmonauts) have been killed during training or testing for spaceflight. Technically speaking, only three of these deaths occurred outside Earth's atmosphere, beyond the Kármán line, in what's generally accepted as "in space."
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Amazon
natureworldnews.com

Asteroid to Hit Earth on 2023 Reviewed by Scientists No Longer a Threat

A finding of a highly deadly asteroid set astrophysicists on a thrilling experience trip prior this season. Scientists at the Mount Lemmon Laboratory in Arizona detected an extraterrestrial around 70-meters (230 ft) large, early on January 6th of year 2022. Possible Hit of Asteroid on Earth Does Not Pose Threat.
ASTRONOMY
Andrei Tapalaga

An Asteroid Just Hit Iceland

The asteroid had been detected hours before crashing into the EarthPixabay/MasterTux. Whilst the world’s undivided attention has been given to the current war taking place in Eastern Europe, our planet was hit by an asteroid. Astronomers from the European Space Agency's planetary defense had spotted an asteroid just a couple of hours before it struck our planet, some 140 kilometers south of the Norwegian island of Jan Mayen in the Arctic sea.
LiveScience

Super-rare Greenland shark that washed up on UK beach may be at least 100 years old

A rare Greenland shark that washed up on a U.K. beach could be at least 100 years old, but experts aren't sure why it became stranded. The dead shark was first spotted on the sand in Newlyn Harbour, Cornwall, on the southwest coast of England, on March 13. But before experts could examine it, the tide came in and took the carcass back out to sea, according to Cornwall Wildlife Trust Twitter posts.
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Observing Threat of Developing Supervolcano Beneath US

For thousands of years, volcanic eruptions have shaken human civilizations, such as the historic Mount Vesuvius eruption of 79 AD, which buried the ancient city of Pompeii under meters of volcanic ash and pumice. In January, a volcanic explosion in Tonga hurled ash 60,000 feet (18,000 meters) into the sky,...
SCIENCE
Abdul Ghani

A Spacecraft Successfully Landed On Venus 50 Years Ago

The first successful landing on Venus was 50 years ago. In the meantime, the planet is becoming interesting again for space travel. Venus is our nearest neighbor if you ignore the moon. Nevertheless, mankind is more drawn to Mars. That was different 50 years ago. On March 27, 1972, the Soviet Union sent the Venera-8 mission to Venus. Venera is the Russian word for Venus.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
374K+
Followers
16K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy