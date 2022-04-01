ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

UMMC dropped from Blue Cross & Blue Shield network

By WLBT.com Staff
WDAM-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thousands of people who are insured by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi will now have to pay more for life-saving care from the state’s largest hospital. Friday, the University of Mississippi Medical Center announced its contract with BCBS ended as of midnight...

www.wdam.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
