On Saturday, April 2, 2022 you can support a worthwhile cause and an amazing group of children. The Back Country Horsemen of America – Alabama – McClellan Chapter at Camp McClellan Horse Trails, located on Mud Hole Rd, invite you to an equestrian event. From 10:00 am to 2:00pm Sassy Tails outreach program for children with Different Abilities would like to invite you to this Equestrian event. They will be riding, brushing and even painting a pony!

ANNISTON, AL ・ 7 DAYS AGO