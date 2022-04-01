ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

The Smart #1 EV has been testing ahead of its unveil next week

topgear.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSmart is set to unveil its first all-new production car since it became an...

www.topgear.com

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Rolls-Royce Has Killed Off the Wraith and Dawn Ahead of Its First EV, the Spectre

Click here to read the full article. Rolls-Royce is slimming down before going electric. The storied British marque is killing off the Wraith and the Dawn, according CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös. That means the brand’s lineup will shrink from five to three models in preparation for the launch of its first EV, the Spectre. Müller-Ötvös told Autocar magazine that the automaker had closed the order books for both models—the two-door coupé and two-door convertible—in all markets, after having already done so in the US last year. Despite this, the waiting list for the Wraith and Dawn means they won’t stop rolling off the...
BUSINESS
RideApart

Next-Gen Ola Electric Scooter To Boast Extreme Fast Charging Tech

Ola Electric has been making waves in the EV industry both in its home country of India and around the world. The startup presented the world with some lofty goals. Among which includes a vast network of fast chargers in India called the Hypercharger network, which would consist of more than 100,000 charging stations. On top of that, it also aims to be the biggest EV maker on the planet, producing 2,000,000 electric vehicles per year.
CARS
thebossmagazine.com

Tesla vs. Polestar: Which Is Better?

Nearly all major auto manufacturers are now investing in creating a range of electric vehicles (EVs) – from Alfa Romeo to Citroen. The move towards EVs comes from government plans to ban all new sales of combustion engine cars by 2030. Switching to EVs in the next decade is...
CARS
The Next Web

How long does an electric car battery last?

If you’re a (prospective) EV driver, I’m sure this question has crossed your mind: how long will my car’s battery last before it becomes unusable?. Indeed, that’s a valid question. Battery degradation is bound to happen at some point. As a lithium-ion battery is charged and discharged, it degrades over time.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mini Countryman#New Production#Camouflage#Vehicles
Robb Report

First Ride: The World’s Only All-Electric Production Snowmobile Is on the Right Track

Click here to read the full article. In the dead of winter, a place like Stowe, Vt., is traditionally hell for electric vehicles. Frigid temperatures dramatically slow down a battery’s internal chemical reaction necessary for performance, and, as a result, both power and range take a beating. Yet here I am, blasting down a Green Mountain State trail in February, full send, on a Taiga—the world’s first all-electric production snowmobile. Named after the moniker for subarctic conifer forests, the Taiga offers plenty of output and little range anxiety. Has Taiga made some breakthrough in battery technology to make this possible? Is...
CARS
CNET

Electrify America Wants to Change the EV Charging Experience for the Better

Charging an electric vehicle isn't what most people would describe as fun. In fact, most of the time, it's pretty crummy. You pull into a parking lot and try to find an unoccupied plug, then sit around in your car or, if you're lucky, wander around a mall for an hour. There's definitely room for improvement.
CARS
Time Out Global

The ‘world’s first’ four-seater flying taxi has been unveiled

Forget waiting for a Uber after a big night out. In the very near future you could order a flying cab home instead. This prototype for a brand-new four-seater taxi has just been unveiled, and it looks just as dazzlingly futuristic as you might expect. AeroMobil’s AM NEXT is half...
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Sound Like an Expert: 7 Electric-Car Terms You Need to Know

The world of automobiles is being turned upside down by the onslaught of electric vehicles currently hitting the market. Internal-combustion-powered cars and trucks have been around for 120 years; they're old school and well understood. But the arrival of EVs and their new-school technologies has spawned an entirely new class of vehicular jargon. We want you to be fluent in it. We're here to help with this mini-glossary of seven EV tech terms. Master them and you'll sound smart—and be smart—about these newfangled battery-powered conveyances.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
insideevs.com

Rivian R1T Drag Races 14 Electric Vehicles, Will It Smoke Them All?

Our buddies from Out of Spec Reviews had a Rivian R1T on loan for eight days and have delivered video after video, covering pretty much everything that was to cover about the electric pickup truck. Actually, we counted no fewer than 12 videos on the Out of Spec Reviews channel...
CARS
The Next Web

EV radiator grilles are pointless, but they don’t have to be

Electric vehicles don’t really need radiator grilles. They’re there because we’re used to seeing them on the front of gas guzzlers, as EVs don’t need an external air flow to cool down a stinky engine. For this reason, automakers such Tesla, Kia, and Hyundai have removed...
CARS
SPY

What To Consider When Buying an Electric Vehicle Charger (Plus a Few Options To Consider)

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. There are no bad reasons to get an electric car. The largest slice of the emissions pie comes from transportation, so a large number of people going electric would have a meaningful impact on carbon emissions in the US. And we probably don’t need to tell you about gas prices right now, with every street corner in Los Angeles advertising an eye-wateringly steep $6. Going electric will save you pain at the pump, and...
GAS PRICE
topgear.com

The new Lotus all-electric SUV is called 'Eletre'

What was previously known as the Type 132 now has a proper name. Like it?. Skip 2 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Set your alarms, folks: Lotus has announced that its new all-electric SUV will be called the...
CARS
insideevs.com

Giga Press, Can-Am, Lotus SUV, & More: Top EV News April 1, 2022

Check out the full newsletter for the week, which includes more Electric Vehicle News, and also news about Autonomous Vehicles. This week includes news about GM and Canada, Japan, Atlanta, Kodiak Robotics, and more. Check it out here. Bio: John is the COO at EPG, a company focused on helping...
CARS
topgear.com

The new Alpina B4 Gran Coupe has more power than a BMW M4

…and more torque than BMW’s full-fat M4 Competition. Mmmmm, wafty. Skip 18 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. The new Alpina B4 Gran Coupe is a rather big deal. It’s the first car that the stupendously-cool German tuner...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy