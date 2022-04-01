The Smart #1 EV has been testing ahead of its unveil next week

Click here to read the full article. Rolls-Royce is slimming down before going electric. The storied British marque is killing off the Wraith and the Dawn, according CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös. That means the brand’s lineup will shrink from five to three models in preparation for the launch of its first EV, the Spectre. Müller-Ötvös told Autocar magazine that the automaker had closed the order books for both models—the two-door coupé and two-door convertible—in all markets, after having already done so in the US last year. Despite this, the waiting list for the Wraith and Dawn means they won’t stop rolling off the...

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO