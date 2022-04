When it comes to receiving capital for their businesses, women have been at a disadvantage. However, things are changing in the right direction. Women are now part of the conversation when it comes to removing artificial barriers imposed by those who control capital. How is it possible that women received less than 2% of venture capital funding in 2021 according to Pitchbook? You could argue that 2% is positive because 2021 was 83% higher than 2020. This is an aberration and certainly does not fit the values our country demands.

ECONOMY ・ 8 HOURS AGO