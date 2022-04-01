ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Burnley v Man City: Team news

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBurnley remain without Erik Pieters (knee), Ben Mee (knee), Matej Vydra (elbow) and Johann...

www.bbc.com

BBC

West Ham 0-2 Manchester City: Shaw seals win for Champions League chasers

Manchester City moved level on points with rivals Manchester United in the race to reach the Women's Champions League with victory over West Ham. Gareth Taylor's side bristled with confidence after seven straight wins in all competitions, and Georgia Stanway swept them ahead inside eight minutes. Khadija Shaw sealed another...
The Independent

Is Liverpool vs Watford on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Liverpool welcome Watford to Anfield in the Premier League this afternoon. Mohamed Salah scored a spectacular goal as Liverpool routed their opponents 5-0 in the reverse fixture last October and come into today’s match in equally imperious form, having won their last nine league games in succession. In fact, Liverpool are still challenging for an unprecedented quadruple, having already won the Carabao Cup and qualified for the Champions League quarter-finals and FA Cup semi-finals. Follow Liverpool vs Watford LIVE!Watford, however, are mired in the depths of a relegation fight, with three points separating Roy Hodgson’s side from safety, even after...
BBC

Man Utd v Leicester - confirmed team news

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick is without Cristiano Ronaldo through illness as he makes three changes to the side that played in their last Premier League game, three weeks ago against Tottenham. Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay and Anthony Elanga are in, replacing Ronaldo, Alex Telles and Nemanja Matic. Manchester United...
The Guardian

Tottenham v Newcastle: match preview

Newcastle have made major inroads into staying in the Premier League but will not feel totally safe just yet. A nine-point gap from danger is healthy, though, and Eddie Howe will feel confident his side can add to that if the sloppy, fragile version of Tottenham line up in north London. On the other side of the coin he could be biting his nails fairly quickly if the side that blasted Everton away 5-0 turn up against the Toon. The carrot of knocking Arsenal off fourth spot on goal difference, for a day at least, could incentivise a mauling but Antonio Conte’s side have been impossible to predict this season. Graham Searles.
BBC

EFL: Swansea thrash rivals Cardiff, Derby, Fulham & Bournemouth win

Leaders Forest Green were given a good test by bottom side Scunthorpe and had to wait until the final fifteen minutes for Dan Sweeney's winner. Joey Barton's Bristol Rovers are up to fifth after coming from behind to beat Mark Hughes' Bradford 2-1. Port Vale needed a late winner to...
SB Nation

Liverpool vs. Watford: Premier League 2021-22 Preview and Team News

Watford come into Saturday’s match sat in the eighteenth position, three points below Everton (who have played two fewer games). Since Hodgson came in at the end of January, Watford have been more passive and defensively-focused — as we would likely expect. While they don’t take risks going forward, they do try to limit the quality of opposition shots, so Liverpool should expect to have to break them down.
Reuters

Man City reclaim top spot from Liverpool with win at Burnley

BURNLEY, April 2 (Reuters) - Manchester City moved a point clear of title rivals Liverpool at the top of the Premier League standings with a convincing 2-0 win at relegation-threatened Burnley on Saturday. Needing a win to reclaim top spot after Liverpool beat Watford earlier in the day, first half...
BBC

Relive Huddersfield's win at Hull as it happened

That's as far as we go here this evening. It was a great start to the weekend for Huddersfield, who beat Hull City to go back up to third in the Championship. They'll no doubt have a keen eye on the first bit of action in the second tier tomorrow, as play-off chasing Nottingham Forest visit Blackpool at 12:30 BST.
BBC

Premier League: Man City, Man Utd & Chelsea highest spenders on agent fees

Premier League clubs paid out more than £272.6m to football agents during 2021-22, with league leaders Manchester City the biggest spenders. City, who signed Jack Grealish for £100m last summer and secured a number of their star players on new deals, paid just over £35m to agents between 2 February 2021 and 31 January 2022.
BBC

Guardiola on Burnley, Burnley and... Burnley

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has spoken before the Blues' Premier League game against Burnley on Saturday. On five substitutions, Guardiola was asked if City are at an advantage with a bigger squad. His response: "Why?" On Liverpool playing first in the lunchtime kick-off, he said: "We will know by...
SB Nation

Chelsea vs. Brentford, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

The last international break of the season is over, and it’s now an uninterrupted two-month push all the way through to the end of the season across all the competitions in which we’re still alive: Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup. We begin with the first one of those, at home against Brentford on Saturday.
