2020 Wildfire Recovery Invites More Grants

Brookings, OR -- An Oregon law firm says a Brookings woman has a $300,000 settlement today against the City of Brookings for a federal lawsuit claim filed in Medford. St. Helens, OR attorney Jacob Johnstun says his client Jennifer Gayman concluded her civil lawsuit against the City of Brookings, OR and some of its police officers this month. Johnstun says those police officers cited Gayman, "who is disabled, for driving her mobility scooter on the sidewalk, through a crosswalk, and without a helmet. After officers gave Ms. Gayman an unlawful order to abandon her mobility scooter and walk the rest of the way home (over a mile) because she did not have a helmet, Ms. Gayman refused and drove home. Officers arrested her, and she was eventually convicted with one felony count of eluding a police officer. She spent 5 days in jail."

BROOKINGS, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO