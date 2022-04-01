ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

2020 Wildfire Recovery Invites More Grants

By Jerry Howard
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSalem, OR -- Oregon's Watershed Enhancement Board (OWEB) is offering another round of wildfire recovery grants involving 2020 wildfires in the state. Several of them affected Southern Oregon. OWEB says today it is accepting applications for 2020 Post-Fire Recovery Grants for areas impacted by wildfires in 2020. The deadline...

