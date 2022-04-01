UMMC dropped from Blue Cross & Blue Shield network

People often joke with Angela Roeber that she lucked out with a two-for-one deal by having twins. But for Roeber, this assumption "couldn't be further from the truth." For seven years, Roeber and her husband tried nearly everything to conceive—intrauterine inseminations (IUIs), multiple infertility clinics, blood draws, consultations with doctors out of state and out of network, and natural healing practices. She'd had a miscarriage in 2010, and even though she was able to become pregnant once, no one was able to tell her why it was very difficult to conceive again. After spending approximately $15,000 to $20,000 a year for seven years, a doctor finally told her that "an egg donor or adoption were our only two options." The cost for an egg donor was around $30,000, and as far too many parents have learned, there is often "no such thing as payment plans in the world of infertility."

