Chattanooga, TN

Stylish Men’s Accessories for 2022

cityscopemag.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThese elegant accessories add stylish sophistication to looks for any occasion. A practical rendition of the classic Oxford, this elegant Magnanni Segovia cap toe shoe is crafted from supple cognac calfskin and constructed with Magnanni’s Línea Flex design for increased movement and flexibility. Five-Star Functionality. Fashioned from...

cityscopemag.com

iheart.com

Whataburger Introduces Wedding-Themed Clothing Line

San Antonio-based Whataburger has launched a clothing line for those couples whose love for the hamburger deserves a place in their wedding. The new WhataWedding collection includes new t-shirts as part of an on-going collaboration between Whataburger and Tumbleweed TexStyles. These comfy, short-sleeved t-shirts are a cotton/poly blend—WhataBride is available in white, WhataGroom in black and WhataWedding in grey—embellished with script designs and Whataburger’s familiar orange brand elements.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Men’s Jewelry Gets Elevated With New Accessories Collection From Mara Paris

Ayça Özbank Taskan and her Mara Paris brand announce the launch of a new menswear jewelry collection. Adding a range of signature men’s items to her already established collection, Taskan reimagined her original women’s “Pod” cuff in an updated 18k gold vermeil. Other pieces include a sterling silver and agate “Pod” necklace, a pair of “Hope Huggie” earrings, and a “low-key” gold lip ring.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Gear Patrol

Stylish, Tactical and Tough As Nails: Meet 5.11's New Norris Sneaker

If you're looking for a pair of shoes that won't quit in even the toughest of conditions, then you're in the market for 5.11's Norris sneaker. The Norris benefits from a hyper-strong foundation: an ASTM-certified design with an integrated Welmax board, built to withstand up to 1,200 newtons of force, and a climbing-grade rubber toe rounds out its durable design. The Norris also delivers an incredibly stable ride, thanks to its Vibram Marbrani outsole with XS Trek, which is engineered to hit the sweet spot between traction and comfort. On top of its reinforced upper cuff that provides a more secure fit, the Norris also features a full-length Ortholite footbed to support your foot and ensure all-day comfort. With all this tech wrapped in a versatile high-top silhouette, 5.11's Norris sneaker is the perfect shoe for work, play and just about everything in between.
APPAREL
Harper's Bazaar

Summer's Most Stylish Bags Are Finally Here

The wardrobe transition to summer is usually the most welcomed one of all: After tucking away thick-knit sweaters, quilted puffers, and every single lug-sole boot you own, it's time to shop for silky slip dresses, sheer bathing suit coverups, and barely there sandals that wouldn't have cut it during rain-filled spring. But when planning your summer uniform, you can't forget the perfect finishing touch: an must-have handbag. With unique textures and unexpected silhouettes, summer 2022's best handbags won't just hold your wallet and keys. Instead, they'll spark joy—and also a bit of envy from anyone you walk past.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Most Stylish Men’s Watches for Every Budget, from Under $250 to $1,000

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change. A good watch can complete a perfect outfit. These days, with phones cemented as a time-telling device, watches are more of a statement piece. But that doesn’t mean they have to be expensive — those who aren’t ready to invest in the best luxury watches seen on Hollywood collectors (think Rolex, Omega and Tag Heuer) can still achieve that perfect blend...
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Is Packed with Massive Furniture Discounts — Up to 62% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Finding the discounted furniture you actually want is easier said than done, even though there are plenty of stores to shop from. One of the best places to score seriously good deals is from Amazon's secret outlet, which is always teeming with tons of furniture deals — especially right now.
HOME & GARDEN
purewow.com

The 14 Best Sofas for Small Spaces

You say tomato, I say tom-ah-to; You say tiny, I say…charming. But let’s not mince words: Your living space is, well, small—but regardless of how much square footage you have to work with, you still need a comfy spot to chill out with a glass of wine and binge-watch your favorite Netflix series. Good news: Our roundup of the best sofas for small spaces has everything from splurge-worthy leather numbers to wallet-friendly two-seaters—and (this is key) none of these picks will inhibit your ability to move freely around your living room.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Grazia

Aldi's Sell-Out Rattan Garden Furniture Is Back Just In Time For Spring

The famous Aldi Online Garden Store is well and truly making a comeback-with-a-bang - allowing customers who previously missed out to have another chance at getting their hands on the sell-out furniture, dining sets and yes, hanging egg chairs. If you follow their Specialbuys, then you may remember the Rattan...
SHOPPING
GeekyGadgets

SKLO velour split leather Japanese camping apron

Leather designers SKLO based in Kawasaki-shi, Japan have taken to Kickstarter to make available their new velour split leather camp apron. The heat resistant apron is made from a single piece of leather and specifically been designed for camping and bonfire making. Featuring a durable rugged design and a single pocket the apron also includes loops for utensils and is resistant to cats and friction. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $35 or £26 (depending on current exchange rates).
ASIA
Apartment Therapy

4 Must-Know Tips for Flipping Thrifted Furniture, According to Seasoned DIYers

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Thrifting is all about seeing potential where others might see, well, trash. “Our furniture flipping really began at the onset of the pandemic,” says Lindsey Dobson, who shares the Instagram and TikTok account Florida Flipsters with her husband Tyler Dobson. “We were going on more walks and were shocked by how many pieces of furniture we saw being trashed within our neighborhood.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
Architectural Digest

Tour the Stunning Airplane Cabin Designs of the Future

We can’t deny the value of awards. Whether it’s a 13.5-inch bronze statue plated in 24-karat gold or a certificate on thick parchment, an award legitimizes something. In some cases, it’s a whole industry. When it comes to aviation, the coveted accolade comes in the form of the annual Crystal Cabin Awards, the world’s only awards for aircraft cabin products and concepts. The first one launched at the Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg in 2007. That year, such products as Airbus’s SPICE (Space Innovative Catering Equipment) system and Lamera AB’s Hybrix material took home the first awards. This year, though, the Crystal Cabin Awards have a more targeted focus: The future. And these innovations are nothing short of fantastic.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ETOnline.com

Amazon Added a Collection of Its Most Functional Storage Furniture Perfect for Small Spaces

Following its small-space furniture store, Amazon launched a section of multipurpose furniture items that is packed with storage-friendly finds starting at just $26. Perhaps you have a small room that you've been struggling to decorate because of its proportions. Or maybe you live in a one-bedroom apartment that makes fitting all the furniture you want seem physically impossible. Although it can be a struggle to style small living spaces, it isn't impossible.
SHOPPING
Real Simple

This Amazon Storefront Breaks Down Living Room Decorating in 8 Easy Steps

If you're feeling like you're in a living room decorating rut, it's probably time for a simple refresh that'll instantly elevate your space. Whether you're looking to upgrade your furniture or add some decor to make the room feel complete, there's no easier place to shop than Amazon. Case in point, the retailer has a hidden storefront designed to help you create the perfect living room in eight easy steps.
INTERIOR DESIGN
CBS News

Top-rated workbenches and tool cabinets for your garage

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. This year, when it comes time for spring cleaning, don't forget about your garage. It's more than just the place...
LIFESTYLE

