Wanda Dawn (Fothergill) Gookin, 91, passed peacefully away on Saturday, March 19,2022 at the Lucas County Health Center in Chariton, Iowa. She was born July 12, 1930 in Knoxville, Iowa. Through her younger years her family moved to Melcher, Williamson, and Des Moines. As a young girl she developed her love of riding horses, a love for all animals. She was a very proud graduate of East High School in Des Moines class of 1948. After high school she explored other places landing in Arizona before settling back in Des Moines, she worked at the Bell telephone company and Hubbell Reality as a secretary.

CHARITON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO