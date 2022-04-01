ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chariton, IA

Important contracts approved at monthly school board meeting

By Bill Howes Associate Editor
Chariton Leader
 1 day ago

A number of important and noteworthy contracts were approved at the monthly Chariton Community School Board meeting Monday, Feb. 14. The board approved a contract for Blaine Connelly to be the Middle School/High School Guidance Counselor starting in August 2022. According to the recommendation given for Connelly for the...

www.charitonleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
FourStates

Joplin school board meeting tonight

Joplin, Mo. — The monthly school board meeting for the Joplin R-8 School District is scheduled for 6:00 p.m., with a closed session to be held prior. The board has released their agenda for the meeting which takes place at the Joplin Schools Administration Building, located at 825 South Pearl in Joplin.
JOPLIN, MO
News Channel Nebraska

Iowa Board of Education approves charter school in Hamburg

HAMBURG, Iowa - After attempting to re-open a high school in Hamburg since late 2019, the Iowa State Board of Education unanimously approved the Hamburg School District's application for a charter high school Thursday. The meeting took place at the Grimes State Office Building in Des Moines and with the...
HAMBURG, IA
Greater Milwaukee Today

Five candidates seek to represent the Lake Country School District

Incumbents Monique Henry and Jhawn Newman are taking on three new candidates for the Lake Country School District Board on Tuesday. Peter Maurer, Steve Maurer, and Carol Reise-Schouten are all in the running for four seats on the board. Peter and Steve Maurer did not respond to multiple requests for...
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chariton, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
Des Moines, IA
Chariton, IA
Government
Lima News

Perry school board to hold regular board meeting

LIMA — The Perry Local School District will hold a regular board meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 16. The meeting will be held in the Perry High School Community Room, 2770 E. Breese Road, Lima.
LIMA, OH
Chariton Leader

Board approves first reading of 2022-23 Chariton school calendar

The Chariton School Board approved the final reading of Board Policy 504 regarding Student Activities and Board Policy 505 regarding Student Scholastic Achievement at their monthly meeting Feb. 14. There was a change in Policy 505.5 to add graduation requirements for special education students. The board also approved the first...
CHARITON, IA
The Repository

Louisville school board approves tax budget

DISCUSSSION: The Stark County Budget Commission determined the rates. and expected revenue to be derived from levies passed by voters from. December 1968 through May 2021 at $12,638,859. An additional. $2,524,117 will be received from levies for the permanent improvements. and bond funds derived from levies passed by voters from...
LOUISVILLE, OH
Western Iowa Today

Audubon School Board approves teacher salary settlement

(Audubon) Teachers in the Audubon School District will receive a 3.27% salary increase for next year. In addition to the teacher salaries rising, Superintendent Eric Trager says non-certified staff will receive a $1.00 per hour raise. They also approved bonuses for licensed staff not included in the Governor’s teacher retention bonuses. “There were several of our licensed staff that did not qualify for that. They had a pretty narrow definition of who qualified as a teacher so for example our school counselors didn’t qualify, our school social worker, our teacher leaders, those folks didn’t qualify. We asked the board a bonus for those folks that didn’t qualify for the Governor’s bonus and the board approved that as well. We have our package of salary increases pretty well completed and contracts are going out. We are excited to have that behind us and we hope we’ve done right by our employees this year.”
AUDUBON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Therapy#Woodward Academy#Chariton High School#Middle School Science#Columbus Elementary
Sheridan Media

JCHC Board Meeting Scheduled Early This Month

The meeting for the Hospital Board of Trustees for the Johnson County Healthcare Center has been moved to Thursday, instead of the normal last Wednesday of the month. On the agenda for the meeting is a presentation of the Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Audit by Cloud Peak Accounting of Buffalo.
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
News Break
Politics
Chariton Leader

Three-year contract approved for new superintendent

The Chariton Community School Board approved a three-year contract for new Chariton Schools Superintendent Brad Baker at their regular monthly board meeting Monday, Feb. 14. The salary for the contract is $160,000 for the first year with a three percent salary increase to be given in years two and three.
CHARITON, IA
Chariton Leader

CVEC awards Operation Round Up funds to three organizations

The Chariton Valley Electric Operation Round Up® Foundation Board is proud to announce the recipients of Operation Round Up®’s 2021 fourth quarter funds to three local non-profit organizations. In January, the Operation Round Up® Foundation Board reviewed the submitted applications and awarded funds to the following three...
CHARITON, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Arbor Day, Treestock and adult football on city agenda

NEBRASKA CITY - The Nebraska City City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. on April 4. The agenda includes Arbor Day banners on light poles, Keep Nebraska City Beautiful right-of-way project, adult football league and American Recovery funds. Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce proposes use of Central Avenue...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
Chariton Leader

Chartion FFA members attend leadership event

Fifteen Chariton FFA members participated in sub-district Leadership Development events on February 10th at Albia High School. The members competed in five different contest areas. Thirteen members will be advancing to district competition which will be held March 5th at Adel-Desoto-Minburn High School. The Conduct of Meeting team made up...
CHARITON, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy