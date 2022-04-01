ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chariton, IA

Chartion FFA members attend leadership event

Chariton Leader
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFifteen Chariton FFA members participated in sub-district Leadership Development events on February 10th at Albia High School. The members competed in five different contest areas. Thirteen members will be advancing to...

