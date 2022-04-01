Chartion FFA members attend leadership event

Smoky View 4-H Club members attended a virtual, district-wide project meeting on March 10 to learn more about leadership. Ambassadors for the K-State Staley School of Leadership discussed topics such as positional and non-positional leadership with the group. Positional leadership is leadership in a position, such as a teacher or the president of an organization. Non-positional leadership is leadership outside of leadership positions. This could be teaching a friend a new hobby or being a good role model for younger people.

