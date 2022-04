England Women skipper Sarah Hunter says the Red Roses must "expect the unexpected" from Italy, when they travel to face the Azzurre in Parma on Sunday in the Six Nations. Having dispatched Scotland 57-5 in Round 1 of the tournament last Saturday, after a sticky start to proceedings in Edinburgh, England next travel to the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi to face Italy, who suffered a Round 1 39-6 defeat to France.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO