It has been 222 days since the last medication error occurred at the LCHC Medical Clinic

The 61-year-old dentist reportedly gave his patients more crowns for their teeth than 95 per cent of other dentists in the state from 2016 to 2019. He convinced patients they needed crowns by showing them X-rays of a healthy tooth, but then highlighting a line or spot. The dentist would tell them it indicated a fracture or decay and that they needed crowns. Because patients regarded him as an expert, they accepted his false representations and agreed to the crown procedure.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 15 DAYS AGO