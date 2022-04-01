ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas County, IA

It has been 222 days since the last medication error occurred at the LCHC Medical Clinic

By Bill Howes Associate Editor
Chariton Leader
 1 day ago

Lucas County Health Center Chief Operations Officer Lori Johnson gave the Quality report for LCHC for January 2022 at the monthly LCHC Hospital Board of Trustees’ meeting Feb. 22. Johnson reported that there were no medication errors that occurred at the LCHC Medical Clinic in January and that...

www.charitonleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Lamar County students to receive medical, clinical services

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Lamar County School Board of Trustees has approved Southeast Mississippi Rural Health to provide student medical and clinical services, according to Pine Belt News. Under the new agreement, nurses will be sent to schools throughout the Lamar County School District. Nurse practitioners will be able to perform screenings and […]
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
Fox News

Former nurse guilty of homicide in medication error death

A former nurse is guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the death of a patient who was accidentally given the wrong medication, a jury found Friday. She was also found guilty of gross neglect of an impaired adult in a case that has fixed the attention of patient safety advocates and nurses' organizations around the country.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Health
County
Lucas County, IA
Waterloo Journal

Doctor purposely damaged and intentionally broke his patients’ teeth with his drill and took X-rays of the damage so he could bill insurance companies more than $4.2million; convicted

The 61-year-old dentist reportedly gave his patients more crowns for their teeth than 95 per cent of other dentists in the state from 2016 to 2019. He convinced patients they needed crowns by showing them X-rays of a healthy tooth, but then highlighting a line or spot. The dentist would tell them it indicated a fracture or decay and that they needed crowns. Because patients regarded him as an expert, they accepted his false representations and agreed to the crown procedure.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Defense rests in trial of ex-nurse who made medication error

The defense rested Thursday in the trial of a former Tennessee nurse who killed a patient by accidentally injecting her with a paralyzing drug.RaDonda Vaught, 37, is facing a charge of reckless homicide for administering vecuronium to 75-year-old Charlene Murphey instead of the sedative Versed on Dec. 26, 2017. Prosecutors argued that Vaught disregarded the standard of care expected of nurses as well as her own training when she made multiple errors leading to the fatal injection. Vaught's attorney argued that the nurse was not acting outside of the norm and that systemic problems at Vanderbilt University Medical Center...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medication Errors#21 Days#Hospital#The Lchc Medical Clinic#Quality Review#The Quality Report
beckershospitalreview.com

Hospitals face severe pharmacy technician shortage, surveys show

Pharmacy technicians are in short supply at hospitals and health systems, with nearly 1 in 10 organizations reporting they had lost at least 41 percent of these workers, according to new American Society of Health System Pharmacists surveys released March 15. The society, which has more than 60,000 members, including...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

43% of Medicare beneficiaries used telehealth services in 1st year of pandemic

A March 15 HHS Office of the Inspector General report concluded telehealth was critical for providing services to Medicare beneficiaries during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. 5 things to know:. 1. More than 28 million of the 66 million Medicare beneficiaries, or 43 percent, used a telehealth service...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WKYT 27

Remote Area Medical seeking volunteers for two-day EKY clinic

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A popular non-profit that provides free medical care is heading to Eastern Kentucky. Remote Area Medical (RAM) is looking for volunteers in the medical, dental and vision fields. The two-day clinic will be held on June 11-12 at East Perry Elementary School in Hazard. A news...
HAZARD, KY
Chariton Leader

LCHC adds Orthotic and Prosthetic Services to Specialty Clinic

Lucas County Health Center is pleased to announce the addition of Laurie Barr-Cronin, COP/L as a new provider in their Specialty Clinic. Barr-Cronin comes from American Prosthetics & Orthotics in Des Moines and will see patients twice a month. Barr-Cronin earned her undergraduate degree from Iowa State University and completed...
LUCAS COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
WSET

Will workers' comp pay for marijuana prescribed for pain treatment?

In the "highly" unlikely event that your treating physician writes you a prescription for marijuana, the workers' compensation insurance carrier could be forced to pay for the prescribed marijuana. In Virginia, it doesn't appear that there are any legal outlets for purchasing marijuana so it is very unclear how the prescribed marijuana would be obtained.
VIRGINIA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Doctors Asked to Repay $100 Million in Covid Aid Absent Reports

The Department of Health and Human Services is clawing back as much as $100 million in pandemic assistance from health-care providers who didn’t comply with the agency’s reporting requirements. Physician practices and clinics that received notices from HHS say they didn’t know there were strings attached to the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

Hospitals’ Challenge to Medicare Payment Formula Tossed by Court

Publication of formula wasn’t final action subject to appeal. A challenge by two hospitals over how Medicare calculates reimbursements was properly dismissed by an administrative appeal board, a federal district court ruled. The Medicare agency’s publication of the formula it used wasn’t a final action subject to appeal, the...
INDIANA STATE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Pacific Dental Services Surpasses Major Milestone in Same-Day Dental Restorations

PDS-supported dental practices have produced more than three million CEREC restorations with the help of computer-aided design and manufacturing, surpassing a major milestone. IRVINE, Calif., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Dental Services® (PDS), one of the nation's leading dental support organizations, closed out the first quarter of 2022 by achieving a major milestone: more than three million same-day dental restorations have been produced within the company's supported dental practices to date. PDS-supported dental practices use computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) technology to produce dental restorations onsite, offering a convenient, high quality and efficient solution to patients in urgent need of a tooth replacement. As the first milestone of its kind in the dental industry, this achievement illustrates PDS' commitment to clinical excellence through modern dentistry with advanced, proven technology.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy