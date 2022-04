Steam needs no introduction: it's the most popular PC gaming library, after all. But until now, even the best Chromebooks haven't been able to access it except through Steam Link or sideloading. Google has finally decided to bring the platform to Chrome OS, but it's still an Alpha and requires some work to access. Here's what you need to know on how to play Steam games on Chrome OS, including which Chromebooks can access it.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO