Upcoming Apple foldable iPad and MacBook to use LG Display tech, report claims

Monday doesn’t have to be all bad, especially when we’ve collected some of the best deals on the internet to ease you into your week. Take the latest version of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8, for instance, which you can currently grab in a high-end configuration at Best Buy for $1,299.99 instead of $1,599.99. This powerful tablet comes equipped with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage that can be supplemented with SD cards if you need a little extra space. The 13-inch, 120Hz display on the Pro 8 also features 2880x1920 resolution but can also be paired with an external monitor, thanks to its pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports. It even has a 3.5mm audio jack if you’re still using headphones that plug into something, but keep in mind that you’ll have to purchase the detachable keyboard cover and stylus separately if you want to make the most of the Windows 11 machine. Read our review.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO