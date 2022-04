SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash in Springfield Thursday morning. Mantak Chiu, 82, of Springfield, died in the crash. Officers responded to Glenstone and Grand Street around 6:30 a.m. Investigators say the driver of the vehicle was heading south on Glenstone when Chiu stepped out into the street and was struck on his side. The driver remained on the scene to cooperate with the investigation. Police believe the darkness played a factor.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 16 DAYS AGO