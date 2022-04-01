Catching up with Mark & Digger from the Discovery Channel show “Moonshiners”

The new Halo TV series has had its first episode released online for free, giving fans a taste of the new Paramount+ show. The first episode of the series was released last week on Paramount+ and met with a relatively warm reception from fans. Although some had mixed feelings on creative choices like Master Chief revealing his face to the audience, many were able to see the potential of the series and be open to the show taking a different direction from the game. Whether or not that ends up being a good thing remains to be seen, but the Halo series has been praised by franchise co-creator Marcus Lehto, which is a strong sign.

