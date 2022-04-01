ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Food City Friday: great taste and big nutrition with peanut butter

By Chris McIntosh
wjhl.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFood City Registered Dietitian Kirby Moir,...

www.wjhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
Healthline

Are Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwiches Healthy?

In order to assess its nutritional value, first we must discuss the breakdown of this sandwich. Typically, there are three main ingredients — bread, peanut butter, and jelly — each with different nutritional values. Nutritional value of bread. Bread can be a part of a balanced diet. The...
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrillist

Coffee Mate’s New Flavor Turns Your Coffee Into a Dessert

Although there is a deluge of coffee creamer products already on the market, Coffee Mate continues to dream up new ways to upgrade our morning brew. The brand's latest innovation is no exception. From the brand that brought you Glazed Donut and Oatmeal Crème Pie bottled creamer comes a Drumstick...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition#Peanut Butter#Dietitian#Food Drink#Food City Registered
shefinds

The 3-Ingredient Spiced Coffee Recipe Nutritionists Swear By For Weight Loss

For anyone trying to lose weight, many experts recommend taking your coffee totally black (as opposed to sweetened with extra sugars, creamers or other unhealthy ingredients), but this is an acquired taste that not everyone can instantly adapt to. For this reason, we reached out to health experts about to learn more about spiced coffee, a trendy spin on your classic daily drink with additions of healthy, flavorful spices like cinnamon and honey. Read on for a spiced coffee recipe specially crafted for anyone who wants to lose weight healthily from nutritionist Izma Almasar, and more insight into the health benefits of its ingredients from registered dieitian Nataly Komova, RD.
WEIGHT LOSS
marthastewart.com

Should You Refrigerate Bananas?

Bananas are a beloved fruit, and it's easy to see why: They make everything from a smoothie or. an irresistible treat. Even though they are often left on the kitchen countertop, ready to grab for an on-the-go snack, that might not be the proper way to store them. Should you actually be putting bananas in the refrigerator? Ahead, a food expert explains which storage method is best for this fruit.
AGRICULTURE
Mashed

Rachael Ray's Tuna Salad Includes This Unexpected Ingredient

Tuna salad used to be the sandwich of choice among working women in the United States. Per the Smithsonian Magazine, salads first came into existence in the 1800s as a way to use up leftover bits of meat and fish from past meals. People would mix in mayo, and add celery, pickles, and olives that didn't make their way to anyone's stomach. Tuna salad sandwiches, which reminded people of home, eventually became a go-to lunch option when more women started spending time out and about and joining the workforce.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
London Bruncher

How to Make Strawberries & Cream Smoothie

One of the best dessert and ice-cream flavour combinations has to be strawberries and cream! So I've created strawberries and a cream smoothie which is super healthy, great as a snack or post-training smoothie and tastes like you’re having a dessert in a glass.
Delish

15 Best Healthy Late-Night Snacks, According To A Nutritionist

We’ve all experienced it — you’re about to call it a night (maybe you’ve even already crawled into bed!) when your stomach enters the conversation with a loud rumbling and grumbling that’s definitely saying, “feed me!” Now what? Maybe you’ve heard warnings that pre-bed snacking will mess with your sleep or cause you to gain unwanted weight, or perhaps you’re all aboard the bedtime snack train but aren’t quite sure what to eat.
FOOD & DRINKS
Alabama NewsCenter

Recipe: Peanut Butter Cream Pound Cake

As part of my ongoing partnership with the Alabama Farmers Federation, I get to share some of the amazing recipes that have been featured in previous editions of their monthly magazine, Neighbors. This month, I’m sharing this absolutely amazing Peanut Butter Cream Pound Cake from Lyn McDaniel. And when I...
RECIPES
purewow.com

20 Peanut Butter Breakfast Recipes to Take Your Morning Meal to the Next Level

This just in: Peanut butter lovers needn’t wait for lunch to get their fix. That’s right, friends—our roundup of tasty and healthy peanut butter breakfast recipes features muffins, smoothies, overnight oats and a whole host of other options that will satisfy your PB craving and improve your morning. Without further ado, the 20 best peanut butter breakfast recipes to get your morning started the right way.
RECIPES
ComicBook

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Takes on Peanut Butter With New Creamy Cinnamon Spread

Look out, peanut butter. Cinnamon Toast Crunch is in on the flavorful spread game. B&G Foods recently announced the launch of Cinnamon Toast Crunch Creamy Cinnamon Spread, a new product that allows fans of Cinnamon Toast Crunch to enjoy the flavors of the beloved cereal on pretty much anything they can imagine — including toast! The new product will be available in Kroger stores nationwide as well as on Amazon and comes after the successful introduction of Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Seasoning Blend previously.
FOOD & DRINKS
Eater

A Recipe for Peanut Butter Chile Crisp Cookies That’s Spicy, Savory, and Sweet

In my experience, the who’s-who of American-style cookies has typically included chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, sugar, and peanut butter. If forced to rank them, I would declare chocolate chip as the obvious winner, followed by sugar, peanut butter, and oatmeal raisin. In other words, I’m not really a peanut butter cookie person.
RECIPES
Ironton Tribune

FOOD: Hummus Deviled Eggs, Simple Macaroons

Cut hard-boiled eggs in half lengthwise. Remove yolks and place in bowl. Using fork, mash yolks into fine crumble. Add hummus, cheese, bacon, mustard and salt; mix well. Evenly disperse teaspoons of yolk mixture into egg whites. Sprinkle with any remaining bacon, paprika and parsley. Simple Macaroons. • 1 large...
RECIPES
30Seconds

Fat-Burning Mediterranean Salad Recipe With Apple Cider Vinegar Dressing: This Healthy Salad Recipe Has It All

All the fantastic apple cider vinegar drink recipes got me thinking about other ways to incorporate ACV into my diet. This easy Mediterranean salad recipe not only has apple cider vinegar and olive oil, but healthy avocado, cucumber, tomatoes and red onions. All of these foods have proven health benefits and may help you burn fat, lose weight and improve gut health.
RECIPES
The Ledger

PATRICIA MISIUK: There's no improving peanut butter and chocolate

My cooking regimen consists of nukable foods or those whose contents involve fewer than four ingredients and less than five minutes of prep time. I try to include healthy options between binge bouts with chocolate. I do enjoy viewing an occasional cooking program whose culinary venue consists of gleaming pots, pans, utensils and food processors. And the marble-topped island displays an arsenal of alphabetized spices and ingredients in matching bowls. Not to be ignored, several cooktops flanking the island.
LAKELAND, FL
Parade

40 Chicken Leg and Drumstick Recipes for Affordable and Delicious Dinners

When it comes to chicken recipes, I think it is safe to say, most people think of chicken breasts. To go one step further, they likely think boneless chicken breast recipes. While boneless chicken breast recipes can be delicious, it is pretty easy to overcook them and be left with dried out chicken. Not to mention, chicken breasts are expensive these days!
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

12 Plant-Based Pastas for Healthier Weeknight Dinners

Whether you're craving more protein, fewer carbs or tons of veggies, these pasta alternatives are both healthy and tasty. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy