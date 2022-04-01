ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, CO

Cat Saved From House Fire On Zenobia Street In Westminster

By Jack Lowenstein
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 1 day ago

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) — Westminster Fire Department responded to a house fire on Zenobia Street Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R4H2F_0ewdSl8P00

(credit: Westminster Fire)

According to the Westminster FD tweet , crews were in the 7000 block of Zenobia Street, where firefighters rescued a family’s pet cat after encountering heavy smoke on the second floor of the home.

Everyone inside the home at the time of the fire was evacuated. Once the cat was rescued, it was treated with oxygen and water and was considered to by OK. One person at the home was treated for smoke inhalation. There were no serious injuries reported in the fire.

Adams County Fire responded to the scene to assist Westminster crews.

The cause remained under investigation Thursday.

Comments / 0

CBS Denver
CBS Denver

41K+

Followers

24K+

Posts

15M+

Views

Related
CBS Denver

DRAMATIC VIDEO: Dogs Saved From RV Fire In Arapahoe County

UPDATE: 2 Of 3 Dogs Saved From RV Fire In Arapahoe County Pass Away ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputies and Sable Altura Fire Rescue firefighters saved multiple dogs from an RV fire on Tuesday. The deputies pulled the huskies from the home without any fire gear. (credit: CBS) One deputy ran back to his patrol vehicle and grabbed a gas mask. He made multiple trips inside the RV and retrieved the dogs; two of which were not breathing. The following video shows the dramatic rescue. Viewer discretion advised. The dogs inhaled too much smoke, and deputies tried what they could to get the dogs breathing and conscious again. (credit: CBS) “I was clapping. I was like, ‘come on puppies, come on,'” one deputy said. “I stuck my head in there, and it’s just that thick black smoke. I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t see.” Firefighters were able to load them into an ambulance for oxygen. They were then taken to the Alameda East Veterinary Hospital. (credit: CBS) It’s not clear how the fire started or if anyone was inside with the dogs at the time. The two dogs were treated and released back to their owner.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
St. Joseph Post

Missouri woman dies in house fire while trying to save pet

LAMAR, Mo. (AP) — A southwestern Missouri woman died over the weekend in a house fire after she ran back into the burning home to try to save a pet, police there said. Police said the fire broke out Saturday morning in a home in Lamar, television station KYTV reported. Two residents of the home, 71-year-old Betty Jo Parker and 67-year-old William Parker, escaped the flames, but Betty Jo Parker ran back into the home for her pet and was overcome by smoke, officials said.
LAMAR, MO
MyWabashValley.com

House on N 13th 1/2 Street severely damaged in fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A home on North 13th 1/2 St. in Terre Haute suffered significant damage after a fire on Monday afternoon. Officials were called to the scene just after 5:30 p.m. Scott Dalton, battalion chief for the Terre Haute Fire Dept. said when firefighters arrived, there was heavy fire coming from the front of the house.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Westminster, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Westminster, CO
Daily Mail

No good deed goes unpunished! Teen, 17, scales 35-foot tree to rescue cat only to later be saved by firefighter while cat watches on unfazed

A teenager who scaled a tree at an Indianapolis park to rescue a cat he spotted high up in the branches ended up stuck himself and in need of a rescue, officials said. The 17-year-old boy was at Holliday Park on Indianapolis' north side on Saturday at around 5 p.m., when he saw the cat and decided to rescue it by climbing 35 feet into the tree, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.
ACCIDENTS
CBS Denver

Victim Identified In Suspected Inmate-To-Inmate Murder At Old Max

By Anna Maria Basquez CANON CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– State officials said the death of an inmate on March 8 at Colorado Territorial Correctional Facility is suspected to be an inmate-to-inmate homicide, possibly between cellmates. Officials named the victim as Cruz Carbajal, 41, who resided in Mesa County before incarceration. “A suspect has been identified, but has not yet been named due to the ongoing nature of the investigation,” the statement by the Colorado Department of Corrections said. Officials were checking whether the suspect was transferred from the facility. Cruz Carbajal (credit: Dept. of Corrections) Staff at Carbajal’s facility, known as “Old Max,” which was...
CANON CITY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#House Fire#Oxygen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cats
CBS Denver

Thornton Police Catch Man Suspected Of Robbing One Woman, Hitting Another With Stolen Car

By Anna Maria Basquez THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – After a short chase, police caught a man suspected of robbing one woman and hitting another with a stolen car. It started at a Walmart in Thornton during rush hour on Wednesday. Police say a man, who had a dog on a leash, took an item from a woman leaving Walmart at 9901 Grant Street in Thornton. Another woman tried to chase him to get the item back. The suspect, who was in a vehicle stolen out of Lakewood, knocked over the woman who tried to apprehend him. “She got knocked down by the vehicle...
THORNTON, CO
CBS Denver

1-Year-Old Colorado Girl Dies After Parents Allegedly Used, Sold Fentanyl In Their Home

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – The district attorney for Broomfield and Adams counties Brian Mason says the biggest threat to his community right now is the drug fentanyl. (credit: CBS) “Fentanyl is the most lethal drug on the streets right now,” he says. “It’s one of the most lethal drugs that we have ever seen in our history.” Thursday was another reminder of just how much tragedy it can bring a family. Parents Alonzo Montoya and Nicole Casias were in an Adams County courtroom charged with fentanyl-related crimes and causing the death of their 1-year-old daughter. (credit: Brighton Police) According to the district attorney, the toddler died...
BRIGHTON, CO
CBS Denver

Woman Shot, Killed Overnight Outside Apartments On Mexico Avenue In Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman was shot and killed in a parking lot outside apartments on East Mexico Avenue in Aurora early Wednesday morning. (credit: CBS) According to the Aurora PD press release, around 12:50 a.m., police responded to the parking lot of apartments in the 9700 block of East Mexico Avenue after receiving reports of multiple shots fired in the area. When police arrived at the scene, they found a woman with gunshot injuries, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made, and there was no suspect information in the press release. Copter4 was above the scene at...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
41K+
Followers
24K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy