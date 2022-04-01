Cat Saved From House Fire On Zenobia Street In Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) — Westminster Fire Department responded to a house fire on Zenobia Street Thursday.

According to the Westminster FD tweet , crews were in the 7000 block of Zenobia Street, where firefighters rescued a family’s pet cat after encountering heavy smoke on the second floor of the home.

Everyone inside the home at the time of the fire was evacuated. Once the cat was rescued, it was treated with oxygen and water and was considered to by OK. One person at the home was treated for smoke inhalation. There were no serious injuries reported in the fire.

Adams County Fire responded to the scene to assist Westminster crews.

The cause remained under investigation Thursday.