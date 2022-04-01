17-Year-Old Suspect Arrested For July 2021 Stockton Murder

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder for a July 2021 shooting in Stockton.

Back on July 5, 2021, a 19-year-old man was fatally shot along the 300 block of W. Park Street. Stockton police said the teenager was involved with some sort of altercation with the suspect that ended with the shooting.

The 19-year-old was taken to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.

On Wednesday, detectives say they identified the suspect in the shooting as a 17-year-old and arrested him. He was booked into San Joaquin County Juvenile Hall and is facing murder charges.

No other details about the incident have been released.