Stockton, CA

17-Year-Old Suspect Arrested For July 2021 Stockton Murder

By CBS13 Staff
 1 day ago
STOCKTON (CBS13) – A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder for a July 2021 shooting in Stockton.

Back on July 5, 2021, a 19-year-old man was fatally shot along the 300 block of W. Park Street. Stockton police said the teenager was involved with some sort of altercation with the suspect that ended with the shooting.

The 19-year-old was taken to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.

On Wednesday, detectives say they identified the suspect in the shooting as a 17-year-old and arrested him. He was booked into San Joaquin County Juvenile Hall and is facing murder charges.

No other details about the incident have been released.

Woman and Her Fiancée Sentenced to 22 Years-to-Life for Torturing and Murdering Her 3-Year-Old Son

A woman and her fiancée received sentences of 22 years-to-life for killing her 3-year-old son. Prosecutors say Connie Marie Escamilla, 29, and Kylie Mykaela Ann Beasley, 25, previously blamed each other for Connie’s son Gilbert dying from serious injuries, but they pleaded guilty in December to a count each of second-degree murder, and torture.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
BET

Family Of San Francisco Girl, 8, 'Devastated' After Body Found, Saying Death 'Could Have Been Avoided'

A manhunt is underway for a California man allegedly involved in an 8-year-old girl’s death that Child Protective Services could have prevented, her family says. Merced Police detectives discovered a child’s dead body Friday (March 11) at Dhante Jackson’s home in Merced, Calif., a police statement said. The Merced County Coroner’s Office is working on identifying the body that is believed to be the remains of Sophia Mason who was reported missing.
MERCED, CA
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Police looking for 17-year-old suspect after two 13-year-old girls shot in Tyler

Police are looking for a 17-year-old suspect after two 13-year-old girls were shot and injured Saturday in Tyler. Officers have multiple arrest warrants for Jaqualin Xavier Humphrey, who was identified as the shooter, according to a statement released Sunday by Tyler police spokesman Andy Erbaugh. He should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.
TYLER, TX
KMPH.com

Bar fight leaves one man dead in Winton

A man was taken into custody after he shot and killed a man during an argument at a Winton bar on Saturday, according to officials. Just after 1 a.m., the Merced County Sheriff’s Office responded to the “El Noa Noa Bar” and found 38-year-old Armando Oseguera Jr. laying on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WINTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Oakland Police Identify 3 Homicide Suspects, Detail Charges in Kevin Nishita Slaying

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland on Thursday provided an update on their investigation into the Nov. 24 shooting death of TV news security guard and former police officer Kevin Nishita, identifying the three suspects in the case, including one suspect who remains at large. Oakland Police Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong said that the first suspect, 25-year-old San Francisco resident Shadihia Mitchell, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals and San Francisco police on Wednesday. The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office has charged him with homicide. ALSO READ: Charging Documents for Suspects in Kevin Nishita Slaying Armstrong went on to say the...
OAKLAND, CA
Sacramento, CA
