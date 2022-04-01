ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Jason Aldean Is Ready To Hop A Plane In His Latest Song

By Kelly Fisher
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

Jason Aldean surprised fans with another new song from his soon-to-release album Georgia , the second part of his massive 30-track album that’s set to release on April 22. The first part, Macon , which released in late 2021. “God Made Airplanes” follows other songs Aldean has shared ahead of his new album, along with “Rock And Roll Cowboy,” “Trouble With A Heartbreak” and others. The new song sees Aldean thanking God for airplanes so he can get away from an ex without the possibility of him turning a car around:

“That’s why God made airplanes/ And runways and half priced ticket one ways/ If I can get high up off the ground/ Ain’t got the wheel can’t turn around/ Show me a place without her in it/ I’ll be there in a New York minute/ Cause if I’m driving I might hit the brakes/ That’s why God made airplanes/ That’s why God made airplanes”

Aldean is releasing a total of 30 songs on the double album that serves as a nod to his hometown. The first part of the project, Macon , released in November, including the award-winning duet with Carrie Underwood , “ If I Didn’t Love You ,” and other hit songs. The second album, Georgia , is due out on April 22. Each album is packed with 10 new songs and five live performances of some of Aldean’s biggest hits throughout his career. Listen to his latest release here :

