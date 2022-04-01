ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Social Lites - Waterford Estates

By Marie Underdown
The Courier
The Courier
 3 days ago

The WOW (Women of Waterford) + Book Club gathered once again at the home of Marie Underdown to talk a little, sip a little, eat a little and laugh a lot. What a great time we had and we even discussed our book of the month “Every Breath” by Nicholas Sparks a little. Joining WOWs Bonnie Sohn, Karen Dwyer and Marie were friends around the lake, Susan Greer and Cyndi Garner.

Our book for April will be “The People We Keep” by Allison Larkin. According to the book jacket, “Little River, New York, 1994. April Sawicki is living in a motorless motorhome that her father won in a poker game. Failing out of school, picking up shifts at Margo’s Diner, she’s left fending for herself in a town where she’s never quite felt at home. When she ‘borrows’ her neighbor’s car to perform at an open mic night, she realizes her life could be much bigger than where she came from.” Sound intriguing? It does to us so we decided to read it and find out what happens.

For May we chose the novel “The Address” by Fiona Davis. “A delicious tail of love, lives and madness” - People. Can’t wait!

Speaking of not being able to wait we are saving the dates for two exciting events coming up. On June 6, SPCA PETS SNAP of Montgomery County is having their Second Annual Charity Golf Tournament, Fore Fido, at Walden Golf Club. Four person scramble with First and Second Place “Dog Trophies” and Closest to the Pin on Par 3 holes No. 6 and No. 12. And lunch is included too! $125 Individual Golfer. To register go to www.birdease.com/forefido . We will also be honoring Sgt. Birch with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department and his K-9 partner.

Another event coming up on June 24, from 5 to 9:30 p.m., is Lake Conroe Centennial Lions Club famous Casino Night that will take place in Walden Yacht Club. Only $35 per person ($40 at the door) for a dinner buffet, $2000 casino cash, silent auction, dessert bar and more! For more information contact Sharon Fenske at Sharon@creativeidentity.net .

WOW + Book Club meets every fourth Monday, at 6 pm at the Underdown home. Any gal looking for a casual and fun evening is invited to join us. Just come on down!

- Marie Underdown

Send Waterford Estates news to marie.a.underdown@lonestar.edu.

Comments / 0

Related
The Courier

Don’t miss the Conroe Noon Lions concession stand at the Montgomery County Fair

Greetings from the "Greatest Lion's Club in the World." The spring season is here, which typically means it's barbecue and rodeo time. This will be the 65th season of the Montgomery County Fair, which has widely become one of the best county fairs in the state of Texas. Thanks to so many in our community, the Montgomery County Fair Association has raised in excess of $2 million in scholarships over the years. Our club has partnered with the Fair Association since the early 70s, supplying food and drinks and operating the concession stand with many Lion volunteers over the years....
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Montgomery County, TX
Government
County
Montgomery County, TX
The Courier

A Rotary Moment: Rotary president elects attend PETS training in Dallas

PETS. An important word in Rotary. Not the furry four legged kind - although their importance cannot be underrated either. Rotary's PETS is an acronym for Presidents Elect Training Seminars and as most incoming presidents will tell you, this is the weekend that "changes everything" for them as they lean into their upcoming year as a club leader. Lone Star PETS - the seminars our District 5910 Presidents Elect attend - is the largest multi-district PETS within Rotary International. As such, the level of Rotary leaders the training draws is top notch. Ten Rotary Districts PEs across Texas and...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicholas Sparks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Club#Margo S Diner
The Courier

Master Gardeners plan ‘Walk through the Gardens’ tours

Have you walked through your garden lately? Are you seeing the remnants of recent weather patterns and surprises? Determining life or death of plants and trees has occupied most gardeners lately. Let the Montgomery County Master Gardeners help you answer "Where do I start?" "How do I eliminate extra work and expenses?" On April 9, tours of the Montgomery County Master Gardeners' demonstration gardens at the Montgomery County Extension facilities on Airport Road are being offered to the public free of charge. Tour guides will provide information about each garden area. At the conclusion of the tour participants will...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
The Newport Daily News

Rise & Shine! Your Newport County guide for April 4

Rise & Shine! I’m Scott Barrett, digital editor for The Daily News, and today is April 4, the 94th day of the year — 271 days remain in 2022. On this day in 1968, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was fatally shot while standing on the balcony of his hotel room in Memphis. James Earl Ray was charged with killing the 39-year-old civil rights leader. Here & Now ...
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Courier

LCARW prepare for ‘My American Hero Essay’ contest winners lunch

Lake Conroe Area Republican Women recently held their monthly general meeting at Walden Yacht Club. After the prayer, LCARW President Lorena Garcia introduced Judge Tracy A. Gilbert from the 418th District Court who led us in the Pledge to the American Flag and Pledge to the Texas Flag. But that is not all that Judge Gilbert did for us that day. He also treated each of us to a beautiful red rose. Thank you, Judge Gilbert. What a nice treat. Then Lorena introduced our speaker for the day, Echo Hutson, Chief Prosecutor of the Domestic Division at the Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
The Courier

Conroe Parks and Recreation activities - March 30

Fresh Fridays at OJ Program Runs: April 8, Friday Contact: Elizabeth Anderson Phone: 936-522-3960 Email: eanderson@cityofconroe.org Children ages 6-13 can join us at the Oscar Johnson, Jr. Community Center (100 Park Place) from 7-11 pm for "EGGstra" fun at Fresh Friday! Parents can enjoy an evening out while we provide a secure and fun environment for the kids! Cost is $6 for residents and $8 for nonresidents. With limited space available, it is highly recommended to preregister by April 7. If space is available the day of the event, cash only will be accepted at...
CONROE, TX
The Courier

The Courier

Montgomery County, TX
612
Followers
445
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

The Courier covers news, sports, and community interests for Texas's Montgomery County

 https://www.yourconroenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy