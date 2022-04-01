Social Lites - Waterford Estates

The WOW (Women of Waterford) + Book Club gathered once again at the home of Marie Underdown to talk a little, sip a little, eat a little and laugh a lot. What a great time we had and we even discussed our book of the month “Every Breath” by Nicholas Sparks a little. Joining WOWs Bonnie Sohn, Karen Dwyer and Marie were friends around the lake, Susan Greer and Cyndi Garner.

Our book for April will be “The People We Keep” by Allison Larkin. According to the book jacket, “Little River, New York, 1994. April Sawicki is living in a motorless motorhome that her father won in a poker game. Failing out of school, picking up shifts at Margo’s Diner, she’s left fending for herself in a town where she’s never quite felt at home. When she ‘borrows’ her neighbor’s car to perform at an open mic night, she realizes her life could be much bigger than where she came from.” Sound intriguing? It does to us so we decided to read it and find out what happens.

For May we chose the novel “The Address” by Fiona Davis. “A delicious tail of love, lives and madness” - People. Can’t wait!

Speaking of not being able to wait we are saving the dates for two exciting events coming up. On June 6, SPCA PETS SNAP of Montgomery County is having their Second Annual Charity Golf Tournament, Fore Fido, at Walden Golf Club. Four person scramble with First and Second Place “Dog Trophies” and Closest to the Pin on Par 3 holes No. 6 and No. 12. And lunch is included too! $125 Individual Golfer. To register go to www.birdease.com/forefido . We will also be honoring Sgt. Birch with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department and his K-9 partner.

Another event coming up on June 24, from 5 to 9:30 p.m., is Lake Conroe Centennial Lions Club famous Casino Night that will take place in Walden Yacht Club. Only $35 per person ($40 at the door) for a dinner buffet, $2000 casino cash, silent auction, dessert bar and more! For more information contact Sharon Fenske at Sharon@creativeidentity.net .

WOW + Book Club meets every fourth Monday, at 6 pm at the Underdown home. Any gal looking for a casual and fun evening is invited to join us. Just come on down!

- Marie Underdown

Send Waterford Estates news to marie.a.underdown@lonestar.edu.