Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Guardians Acquire Services of Tom Hanks to Throw Home Opener First Pitch

By Vince Grzegorek
Cleveland Scene
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Hanks, whose long-ago connection to Cleveland both means something deep and personal to the 65-year-old actor and which has also been wrung bone-dry by numerous Cleveland organizations and groups for PR purposes over...

www.clevescene.com

