Cleveland Guardians Acquire Services of Tom Hanks to Throw Home Opener First Pitch

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tom Hanks has struck again. The legendary actor has made it a habit of photobombing strangers, particularly on their wedding days. (Story continues below the photo) Tom Hanks surprises a wedding party in Ambridge over the weekend. (Credit: Rachel Rowland Photography) And while in Pittsburgh filming a movie over the weekend, he photobombed a couple in downtown Pittsburgh. Wedding photographer Rachel Rowland shared the photos with KDKA-TV, saying they had no idea it was going to happen. Hanks is filming a movie called “A Man Called Otto,” which is aiming for a Christmas Day release this year. Tom Hanks surprises a wedding party in Ambridge over the weekend. (Credit: Rachel Rowland Photography)

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO