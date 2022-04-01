Cleveland Guardians Acquire Services of Tom Hanks to Throw Home Opener First Pitch

By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tom Hanks has struck again.
The legendary actor has made it a habit of photobombing strangers, particularly on their wedding days.
(Story continues below the photo)
Tom Hanks surprises a wedding party in Ambridge over the weekend. (Credit: Rachel Rowland Photography)
And while in Pittsburgh filming a movie over the weekend, he photobombed a couple in downtown Pittsburgh.
Wedding photographer Rachel Rowland shared the photos with KDKA-TV, saying they had no idea it was going to happen.
Hanks is filming a movie called “A Man Called Otto,” which is aiming for a Christmas Day release this year.
