ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Jennifer Garner is obsessed with Emily Blunt’s roast potato recipe – here’s how to make them

By Saman Javed
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HohDV_0ewdOXIb00

Jennifer Garner has revealed her love for a staple English dinner item, sharing that she makes fellow actor Emily Blunt ’s roasted potato recipe every week.

“I’ve made them consistently,” the Adam Project star told People on Thursday, describing the spuds as a “definite recommend”. “Rarely a week goes by that I’m not in [the kitchen] peeling potatoes trying to make them like Emily’s. My kids love them.”

Blunt first shared her recipe with cook Ina Garten during an episode of Food Network ’s Barefoot Contessa in 2018.

Aside from using good quality potatoes, the recipe also includes includes kosher salt, coarse sea salt, vegetable oil and minced parsley.

The potatoes are cooked in boiling water, seasoned with the kosher salt, for eight minutes. After draining, they are returned to the pot and shaken, which Blunt calls “the workout part”.

They are then set aside for 15 minutes to dry, while the oil is poured into a flat tray and placed in a preheated oven (heated to 220 Celcius) until it becomes “smoking hot”.

At this point, the potatoes are placed in the oil and the tray is returned to the oven to roast at a lower temperature of 180 Celcius for 45 minutes.

The cooked potatoes are later sprinkled with sea salt and parsley.

Garner, who hosts a cooking series on her Instagram named “Pretend Cooking Show”, told People that despite her love for cooking, she has no plans on creating her own recipes.

“I have a real love affair with my cookbooks,” she said. “And some of them, I have double copies because whenever I go on location, I want to take it with me, but I still need it home.”

“I want to follow recipes. I want to follow other people’s recipes and screw them up.”

Speaking of “screwing up” recipes, she admitted that “50 per cent” of what she makes doesn’t turn out as planned , but her children are supportive.

She has three children – Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10 – from her previous marriage to Ben Affleck .

“Sometimes I really do think about 50 per cent of what I make works out. It doesn’t deter me,” Garner said.

“Honestly, my kids are pretty patient with me. I’ll bake cookies or I’ll bake bread and I’ll forget and leave it in too long or I won’t pay attention and I’ll pull it out too early.”

See the full recipe for Blunt’s English roasted potatos here .

Comments / 1

Related
Ok Magazine

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Visit Their New Massive $50M Bel-Air Family Home As Engagement Rumors Swirl: Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez aren't wasting any time in making their new massive $50 million estate ready for their joint family. The power couple visited the Bel-Air property over the weekend, with J.Lo's 14-year-old daughter, Emme, along with their security team, tagging along, according to TMZ. Affleck and Lopez spent two hours at the home, as the actor was spotted taking snaps inside the 20,000 square ft. pad before heading out.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Ben Affleck Beams at Jennifer Lopez While She Accepts Icon Award

Ben Affleck couldn't be prouder of girlfriend Jennifer Lopez as the singer and actress accepted the Icon Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards Tuesday night. As the superstar took to the stage to thank her fans for all their support over the years, her heartfelt speech was interrupted several times by the enthusiastic crowd's cheering, including that of Affleck, who took to his feet for a standing ovation at points, accompanied by his son Samuel, 10, and Lopez's daughter Emme, 14.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Ina Garten
Person
Emily Blunt
Person
Jennifer Garner
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Takes Off Her Makeup And Leaves Fans Speechless In New Instagram Video—Is She Real?!

Jennifer Lopez is clearly the best advert for her JLo Beauty products, as she just shared a video of herself using her highly-raved-about JLo Glow Serum – and the results definitely spoke for themselves! The 52-year-old singer and actress posted the video of herself applying her “old faithful” serum to her face, neck, décolletage, and even ears to her Instagram account on March 7th, and fans couldn’t get over how remarkable she looked without a single drop of makeup.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Marlon Wayans Thinks Chris Rock May Have "Cracked The Wrong Joke On The Wrong Day"

Hollywood has come out in droves to comment on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at this past weekend's Oscars, but not all commentary has come from people who know both men well. Marlon Wayans is a comedy veteran who has been involved in the entertainment industry for most of his life and he witnessed his longtime friends change the course of Academy Awards history over a joke.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Potato#Food Drink#Adam Project#Food Network
HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’

One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kate Middleton’s Skinny Jeans And White T-Shirt Look Is Definitely Too Casual For The Royals—But We Think It’s So Chic!

Kate Middleton has access to some of the most extravagant gowns in the world, but that doesn’t mean that she doesn’t love dressing down too. When the Duchess of Cambridge goes casual, she still manages to exude class and chicness, which is exactly what happened when she and husband Prince William visited Western Belize on March 21st, as part of their latest Caribbean tour to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
In Style

Did Dua Lipa Wear Her Halter Top Upside-Down?

After wearing an all-red fuzzy matching set for a ride on a private jet, Dua Lipa leaned into another bright red outfit for her latest Instagram gallery. And though it was decidedly less glam thanks to the lack of plush captain's chair, the outfit was just as head-scratching, with a tomato soup-hued top that looked like a halter top flipped upside-down. The top featured strings hanging from the bottom and high-cut sides, which showed off huge swathes of her hips courtesy of her ultra low-rise, light wash jeans.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Samuel Affleck, 10, Holds Hands With Mom Jennifer Garner In Sweet New Photos

They grow up so fast! Jennifer’s youngest child Samuel was all smiles as he walked alongside his mom during a sunny day out in Los Angeles. Jennifer Garner proved once again she is quite the doting mom! The Oscar nominee, 49, made sure to take some time out of her day to join her son Samuel in a nice stroll outside. The pair were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles on Wednesday (March 9), as it appeared Jennifer was picking up her 10-year-old boy from school. Samuel is the youngest of the brood Jennifer shares with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, 49. They are also parents to daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Daily South

3 Things You Should Never Cook in a Cast-Iron Skillet

Are you up to date on your cast-iron know-how? To be sure, not a lot has changed if you haven't brushed up on the topic in a few decades—perhaps only that many new pans come pre-seasoned. But if your cast-iron knowledge wasn't passed down along with your skillet (lucky you if you find yourself in possession of a true heirloom), we're here to enlighten. We've already uncovered the great myths surrounding our favorite cooking tool and yours, but now we're taking it a step further with the things that no self-respecting Southerner ever cooks in cast iron.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

Fans Are Obsessed With Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Perfect’ Salad Recipe—We’re Trying This Immediately!

TikTok has brought forth another viral food trend, and this time it’s Jennifer Aniston’s classic salad recipe that she ate daily on the set of Friends that’s getting all the attention. After following Aniston’s interviews over the years about the foods she enjoyed in the 90’s, TikToker Snejana Andreeva shared the iconic salad recipe to her account, garnering over 1.6 millions views for the eight-ingredient recipe.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

580K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy