ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police in Mauritius deny mistreating Michaela McAreavey theft accused

By David Young
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YedvH_0ewdOQ7W00

Police in Mauritius have denied mistreating a man charged with theft by detectives investigating the murder of honeymooner Michaela McAreavey.

Dassen Narayanen, a former security guard at the Legends Hotel where the Co Tyrone teacher was killed while on honeymoon in 2011, was brought before a district magistrate on Wednesday on a count of conspiracy to commit larceny.

Narayanen, 37, from Royal Road, Plaine des Papayes on the Indian Ocean island, was remanded in custody charged with conspiring with another hotel employee to steal a magnetic key card to the room then occupied by Mrs McAreavey and her husband John to commit larceny.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1INxVp_0ewdOQ7W00

His lawyer has expressed concern about the conditions he is being held under in a police station.

Vikash Teeluckdharry has described the case against his client as “nonsense” and said he denies any wrongdoing.

On Thursday, he claimed that in custody Narayanen had been denied access to medication that he has been taking for mental health issues for several years.

The barrister further alleged that the accused had not been provided with a change of clothes since his initial arrest on Tuesday.

Mr Teeluckdharry said the accused was being held at a police station in the south of Mauritius despite his family being from the north of the island.

The lawyer said his family did not have the money to pay for a journey on public transport which he claimed would take three hours to complete.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jmOf3_0ewdOQ7W00

On Friday, a spokesman for the Mauritius Police Force told the PA news agency that all Narayanen’s rights were being respected. He highlighted that the accused had been taken to hospital for treatment on the day of his arrest.

“Please note that on the very day of his arrest, during the course of his interrogation he fell unwell and was conveyed to hospital for treatment,” he said.

“On the following day, on his discharge from the hospital he appeared in court and was remanded to police cell.

“The region where he is detained is only an hour from his residence. He is not subject to any mistreatment and all his rights are observed.”

Mr Teeluckdharry has stated an intent to make a bid to get the charge against Narayanen struck out during a bail hearing next week.

He has also expressed concern that police may be contemplating further charges, questioning why Mauritius’s Major Criminal Investigation Team (MCIT) was handling a larceny case, when it is supposed to only probe the most serious crimes, such as murder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QYktT_0ewdOQ7W00

After Mrs McAreavey’s killing, Narayanen was initially charged with conspiracy to murder but that was later reduced to a larceny charge.

The larceny charge was struck out in 2013.

Mrs McAreavey, 27, was strangled in her room at the hotel on January 10 2011.

The teacher, who had got married 10 days earlier, was attacked as she returned to her room alone and disturbed a burglary.

No-one has been convicted of murdering the daughter of Gaelic football manager Mickey Harte.

Two former workers at the luxury resort, Sandip Moneea and Avinash Treebhoowoon, were acquitted of murder after a high-profile trial on the holiday island in summer 2012.

Mrs McAreavey’s widower John has said his legal team in Mauritius is keeping him informed of developments.

Mr McAreavey has pursued a long campaign for justice and in 2017 offered a two million Mauritian rupee (50,000 euro) reward for information leading to a successful conviction.

Comments / 0

Related
WIBC.com

Carmel Police Looking for Theft Suspects

CARMEL, Ind. – The Carmel Police Department is searching for two people who are wanted for theft and fraud. On March 2, two individuals were seen on surveillance cameras using stolen credit cards at Walmart at 3221 W. 86th St. in Indianapolis. The credit cards were reported stolen from...
CARMEL, IN
The Independent

Former hotel security guard questioned by Michaela McAreavey detectives

Detectives investigating the murder of honeymooner Michaela McAreavey in Mauritius have arrested a former security guard at the hotel where she was killed, his lawyer has said.The lawyer for Dassen Narayen told the PA news agency that his client was detained on Tuesday.Vikash Teeluckdharry said Narayen was questioned about allegations of theft at the Legends Hotel around the time of the Co Tyrone teacher’s murder on the Indian Ocean island. He said his client denied any wrongdoing.Following Mrs McAreavey’s killing in 2011, Narayen was initially charged with conspiracy to murder but that was later reduced to a larceny charge.The larceny...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Station#Mauritius#Mistreatment#Co Tyrone#The Mauritius Police
Daily Mail

Cruel pair are jailed for total of 14 years after making two young boys stand in stress positions for hours and denying them food in four-year campaign of abuse

A cruel man and woman have been jailed for a total of 14 years after they made two young boys stand for hours in 'stress positions' and denied them both food. Darren Paisley, 39, and Serena Sibson-Bartram, 34, were arrested after one of the boy's schools raised concerns for their welfare in May 2018.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Reason.com

Police Seized Almost $10,000 From Him. A Court Ruled He Had No Right to an Attorney.

In April 2015, police in Indiana seized almost $10,000 from Terry Abbott after he was arrested for selling drugs to a confidential informant. Cops used a process known as civil forfeiture, allowing them to proceed with pocketing those funds prior to securing a criminal conviction. Naturally, Abbott attempted to challenge that action in court. But he lost his attorney—as the money he would use to pay for that counsel had been taken by the state.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS 46

4 wanted for car theft arrested, accused of shooting at police in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Four people were arrested on Thursday following a month-long investigation into a car theft case in Atlanta. A search warrant executed at three different locations across metro Atlanta resulted in the arrest of Valerie Grimes, Keith Pharms, Akira Brown, and Jokava Harris. According to authorities, the...
ATLANTA, GA
BBC

Eleanor Easey death: Father guilty of killing 14-week-old daughter

A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Dashcam video shows man pull gun on Uber driver Christi Spicuzza before murder as suspect appears in court

A court has been shown dash camera footage capturing the moments before Uber driver Christi Spicuzza was allegedly killed by passenger Calvin Crew, who appeared in court in Pittsburgh for the first time on Wednesday.Prosecutors played a 20-minute long clip from 10 February, captured by a camera on Spicuzza’s dashboard, which they say shows Mr Crew, dressed in a hood and face mask, ride along in silence before putting a gun to the driver’s head.“Stop it man” and “why are you doing this?” Ms Spicuzza can be heard asking, before pleading, “I have four kids, what are you doing?”“I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
explore venango

State Police Report Identity Theft in Seneca

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police investigated a report of identity theft in Seneca. According to police, this crime occurred sometime between 12:00 p.m. on March 5, 2022, and 11:28 a.m. on March 10, 2022, at a location on Main Street South, Seneca, Cranberry Township, Venango County.
SENECA, PA
KMPH.com

Police arrest man accused in recent thefts in Madera

MADERA, Calif. — Madera Police said they arrested a man they suspected to be behind several recent thefts in both the city and county of Madera. Officers said 25-year-old Juan Aguiar was arrested Monday after police found drugs and a loaded gun on him. Police said they also found a bunch of stolen property, like lawn equipment, tools, car jumper cables and a lot more.
MADERA, CA
The Independent

The Independent

580K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy