ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Drew Barrymore Show’ Renewed Through 2022-2023 Season

By Joe Otterson
Variety
Variety
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hJaHX_0ewdO42100

Click here to read the full article.

The Drew Barrymore Show ” has been renewed through the 2022-2023 season.

The syndicated daytime talk show is produced and distributed by CBS Media Ventures (CMV) and shot in New York City. Barrymore hosts and executive produces, with Jason Kurtz and Chris Miller also executive producing. Stations owned by CBS, Sinclair, Nexstar, Gray, Scripps, Tegna and Weigel were among those signing on for another season.

“I am honored and grateful but I also want to take this show higher and continue to innovate and be a game changer in the daytime space,” Barrymore said. “Rising to the occasion of finding people in the diverse way they watch is what I want to challenge myself with. Our show wants to be a bright spot not a blind spot and we just want to make people feel good. And I thank all the people who helped us get here.”

Going forward, CMV will produce and distribute “The Drew Barrymore Show” as two half-hour episodes that stations can run together back-to-back or be split apart to air separately. CBS Stations will launch new half-hour local newscasts from 9-9:30 AM on most of its CBS Television Network stations that will serve as lead-ins to the first half-hour of “The Drew Barrymore Show.” CBS Stations will also be able to air both half-hours of the show on its duopoly stations in markets where the company owns two stations.

“Stations have always had a finite amount of shelf space, so we’re evolving the syndication model to meet the needs of our partners,” said Steve LoCascio, president of CBS Media Ventures. “We could not be happier to continue our relationship with CBS Stations and our other station partners to deliver more of ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ through this innovative new idea. From Drew’s unique take on everyday news to headline-generating celebrity interviews to lifestyle how-tos, Drew is a force of nature who has brought a fresh optimistic viewpoint to daytime television. We love having her as part of the CBS family.”

“We love the idea of creating a seamless flow of exquisite storytelling from the final hour of ‘CBS Mornings’ to a new half-hour of local news on our CBS Stations as we lead into the distinctive approach to the topics of the day and breath of fresh air that Drew Barrymore provides,” added Wendy McMahon, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations. “We very much appreciate our CBS Media Ventures colleagues’ willingness to help us reimagine how we schedule programming on our stations. This collaboration allows us to embrace the opportunity for the growing demand for local news in the communities we serve while also continuing to support a show that is delivering its strongest quarterly performance to date on our stations and is a cherished programming asset for our Company.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Variety
Variety

55K+

Followers

50K+

Posts

23M+

Views

Follow Variety and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Variety

Sheryl Underwood Inks Multi-Year Renewal at ‘The Talk,’ Development Deal With CBS Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. CBS is doubling down on its commitment to Sheryl Underwood, the Emmy-winning host of “The Talk.” Underwood has inked a multi-year deal to remain on the panel of the daytime talk series through Season 15 (“The Talk” is currently in its 12th season), plus she’s entered into a new two-year first-look deal with CBS Studios. “‘The Talk’ will forever be my home; I have no intentions of going anywhere, but while I have this platform and while I have access to the audience, I want to be as integral in the success of the corporation...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight’ Has a New Showrunner: Chris Miller

Click here to read the full article. Chris Miller will take the reins of NBC’s venerable “Tonight Show,” stepping in as showrunner as the current one, Jamie Granet-Bederman, takes a step back. Miller joins the program from “The Drew Barrymore Show,” where he served as one of the executive producers. He has ties to Fallon, having worked for Flower Films, the production company launched by Barrymore and her partner, Nancy Juvonen. Juvonen is Fallon’s wife, and she made some popular appearances on “Tonight” during the pandemic, when the show went into an “at home” production that featured its host and his...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Here’s What Will Smith’s Resignation From the Academy Means

Click here to read the full article. On Friday afternoon, Will Smith announced in a statement that he was resigning from the Academy after he slapped Chris Rock during last Sunday’s Oscars telecast. The Academy plans to forge ahead and conduct a formal investigation and disciplinary process on April 18, at which time the organization could impose further sanctions or punishment in accordance with its bylaws. In the meantime, here’s what Smith’s resignation means for the actor’s Oscars future: Yes, he still gets to keep his Best Actor Oscar for “King Richard” Yes, he can still get invited to future Academy Awards ceremonies Yes,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Barrymore
Person
Woody Allen
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Network News#Cbs Media Ventures#Cmv#Nexstar#Tegna#Cbs Stations#Cbs Television Network
Primetimer

Tom Bergeron tweets "Karma's a bitch" after Dancing with the Stars' executive producer is ousted after five seasons

Andrew Llinares is out after joining Dancing as its boss for the all-athlete Season 26 through the most recent Season 30, according to Deadline. Llinares oversaw the exits of longtime Dancing host Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews in July 2020 ahead of Season 29. Bergeron's replacement, Tyra Banks, has polarized viewers and one. Dancing pro says the massive changes has turned Dancing into the "MTV music awards." Asked to respond to Llinares' exit, Bergeron tweeted "Karma’s a bitch" with a winking emoji. Dancing is expected to be renewed for Season 31.
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

The Real Reason Why Pauley Perrette Decided to Leave 'NCIS' After 15 Years on the Show

Fans of NCIS are very aware that the state of the show's cast is constantly in flux. It makes sense when you've been on the air for almost two decades that familiar faces will come and go, but a few departures really stuck out to fans more than others. Case-in-point: when Pauley Perrette, who played forensic scientist Abby Sciuto for 15 years on the hit crime show, decided to leave NCIS.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Netflix
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
TV SHOWS
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Stunning Wife Christine Baumgartner To 2022 Oscars

The ‘Yellowstone’ star and his beautiful wife took over the red carpet at the Academy Awards. See the gorgeous pics!. Kevin Costner sure does clean up nice! The Yellowstone star traded in his cowboy gear for a tuxedo when he appeared alongside his gorgeous wife, Christine Baumgartner, on the red carpet for the 2022 Academy Awards. The veteran actor, who is a three-time Oscar nominee and won Best Director for 1991’s Dances With Wolves, arrived to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday (March 27) to present an award during the glamorous event. Kevin cut a dapper figure in his classic suit, while his wife of 18 years dared to impress in a stunning black and silver, strapless gown.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscar Winner Tom Fleischman Resigns From Motion Picture Academy Over Controversial Telecast Plans (Exclusive)

Tom Fleischman, an Oscar-winning rerecording mixer best known for his decades-long collaboration with Martin Scorsese, has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences over its controversial plan not to present eight categories live during the broadcast of the 94th Academy Awards, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. A move that has been met with a storm of criticism, the Academy plans to present Oscars in documentary short, film editing, makeup/hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live-action short, and Fleischman’s own discipline, sound, inside the Dolby Theatre in the hour before the March 27 broadcast commences, recording and editing...
MOVIES
Popculture

'NCIS' Star Might Have Just Have Teased His Character's Death

There might be some major changes on the way for NCIS. One of the stars of the show, Brian Dietzen, even teased that something drastic may happen to his character Jimmy Palmer. Ahead of the latest episode, Dietzen shared a photo of himself, dressed in character, posing in front of angel wings. Could it be a sign that Palmer will meet an unfortunate fate on NCIS?
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Blue Bloods' Showrunner Explains Why Danny and Baez's Relationship Goes in Surprising Directions (Exclusive)

Throughout several seasons, Blue Bloods fans watched a romantic relationship bloom between Jamie and Eddie, and some have wanted the same to happen for Danny and Baez. That has not happened yet, although we have seen hints as they spend more time together outside work. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, showrunner Kevin Wade explained why Danny and Baez's relationship had evolved so differently from Jamie and Eddie's.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Wheel of Fortune' Makes Big Change Going Into 40th Season

Wheel of Fortune finally has a permanent replacement for former executive producer Mike Richards. Bellamie Blackstone was hired as the new executive producer of the game show, which will start its 40th season later this year. Richards stepped down as executive producer of Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune in late August 2021 after sexist and insensitive comments he made on a podcast resurfaced.
TV SERIES
The Spun

Look: Adam Sandler Breaks Silence On Chris Rock Drama

It took almost two days for Adam Sandler to finally break his silence on the Chris Rock drama. Sandler and Rock are close friends. They’ve starred in several movies together, most notably Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2. Rock, of course, has been in the spotlight this week after...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

55K+
Followers
50K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy