Kara Gardeen knew there would be blood, cramps and grief. Her doctor had confirmed the worst: The baby she and her husband had hoped to welcome to their family had not survived. Gardeen was about nine weeks pregnant. Now, she needed to find time to take the pills that would allow the miscarriage to conclude more quickly, instead of possibly waiting days or even weeks for the miscarriage to happen naturally.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 26 DAYS AGO