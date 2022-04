In most movies, the main characters have a signature look that lays the groundwork for additional spinoff hairstyles as the plot evolves. The extent of it is usually an updo for a fancy event or maybe the addition of a hair accessory here or there, but mainly, just as we don't change our entire look day in and day out, most film characters don't either. However, in "Everything Everywhere All at Once," we see over 25 different hairstyles on the main character, Evelyn Wang (played by Michelle Yeoh), and each one is vastly different from the next.

