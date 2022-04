JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Police Ofc Reed is honored Friday, March 18, 1 p.m. at MSSU Leggett and Platt Center. It is with a heavy heart we tell you of the passing of our beloved husband, son, and brother, Jake Alexander Reed on March 9, 2022. Jake was injured in the line of duty on Tuesday March 8, 2022. He...

JOPLIN, MO ・ 15 DAYS AGO