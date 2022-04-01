ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Adults Only'—Video of Kids Gatecrashing Wedding First Dance Sparks Fury

By Jack Beresford
 1 day ago
One viewer commented: "I no longer feel guilty for having a child free...

Joy R
1d ago

Some parents think their kids are being cute when they do things like this. This was supposed to be a special moment for the couple, not the kids or parents. This is the parent's fault, not the kids.

Central Florida
1d ago

My children knew from a very young age, how to behave in public. I just had to give the 👀 That's all it took. Now they give the LOOK to their children . Unacceptable behavior on the parents part. If children aren't taught respect they can't give it.

Popsgirl
1d ago

When I got married 32 years ago, kids did come to weddings, so I had kids at my wedding. If I were to get married NOW, I would have a kid free wedding. Too many parents don’t watch their own kids- kids running around on the dance floor, running into people, they think it’s a big playground or something. Weddings are TOO EXPENSIVE to have it ruined by kids.

Grazia

A Mum Refused To Attend Her Daughter's Wedding Dress Appointment As It Clashed With Her Weekly Yoga Class

Trying on your wedding dress is supposed to be one of the most special moments leading up to the big day, so it's only right you want the people closest to you to attend. (And hey, even give their honest opinions.) But one bride-to-be had a shock when she invited her mum wedding dress shopping - as the mum said she couldn't attend, due to having a weekly yoga class.
KGUN 9

Reba McEntire And Her Son Danced To Her Song At His Wedding

The mother-son dance is a highlight at many weddings — maybe even more so when the mom in question is country music legend Reba McEntire. That was the case when McEntire’s son, Shelby Blackstock, married Marissa Branch in a ceremony that took place at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom park. First, the happy couple exchanged their vows in a private, nighttime ceremony held in front of the iconic Cinderella Castle. People magazine was on hand to capture the first photos released to the public of the newly married couple, who posed with McEntire and Blackstock’s father, Narvel Blackstock.
Distractify

Husband’s Horrifying Solution to His Sister-In-Law’s Crying Baby Has People in Shock

It's understandable why people are possessive of their homes, especially in America. Owning a house is becoming less and less of a possibility for folks and with rising property taxes and mass buyouts of land. Then there's the fact that property taxes are constantly increasing in many counties all across the country, meaning that even if you do own your home outright, the cost of just keeping what's already yours goes up every year or so.
Distractify

Girlfriend Watches Boyfriend on His Phone for 10 Minutes Without Him Noticing in Viral TikTok

Matters of the heart are a tough thing to deal with, especially when you're dating someone you feel like you can't really trust or who has given you countless reasons not to trust them in the past. You stay up at all hours of the night wondering whether or not they are as devoted to you as you are to them. You wonder who they're hanging out with or what they're doing and if they're being honest with you about their feelings or you're getting played.
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton pays homage to the Queen in striking bridal white dress

The Duchess of Cambridge was a vision in white to attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade in Jamaica alongside her husband Prince William on Thursday. Duchess Kate's beauty was unparalleled in a gorgeous white lace dress designed by Alexander McQueen. The royal often turns to McQueen to design her occasionwear, and it's easy to see why. The British label is famous for its groundbreaking designs, feminine tailored silhouettes and expert lacework that perfectly complement her signature style.
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton Playfully Dances Towards Prince William In Rare Display Of Affection: Watch

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are having the best time on their Caribbean tour. They stopped at a village in Belize, where they went viral for their epic dance moves. Prince William, 39, and Kate Middleton, 40, showed off some pretty impressive dance moves on their royal tour of the Caribbean. The pair visited the village of Hopkins in Belize on Sunday, March 20, and had a blast with dancers of the Garifuna community. William, who honored Belize’s royal color by wearing a blue button down and blue pants, danced away with a local woman.
Hello Magazine

Prince William and Kate look so in love in rare PDA moment in The Bahamas – photos

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were caught in a rare moment of public affection on the penultimate night of their Caribbean royal tour on Friday. Prince William and Kate looked adorable holding hands as they departed The Cove at Atlantis Paradise Island in The Bahamas, with the Duchess sweetly using her free hand to wave to cheering onlookers.
iheart.com

7 Things to do in a marriage to make it last!

Greg Behrendt knows relationships. The author of He’s Just Not That Into You and a script consultant for Sex and the City has a new book on the way titled How To Keep Your Marriage From Sucking, co-authored with his wife, Amiira Ruotuola-Behrendt. Here are seven pieces of advice...
