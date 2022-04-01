ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: 3 women stole $1000 in clothing from Kan. sporting goods store

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 1 day ago
MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities are investigating the theft of a large amount of clothing from a retailer in Manhattan. Just after 3:30p.m. Thursday,...

Great Bend Post

Two women arrested on drug charges

Two women were arrested last Thursday in Great Bend on multiple drug charges. According to authorities, the women, 48-year-old Angie Pittman and 20-year-old Kiera Shepherd were renting a room at the Days Inn motel on 10th Street. They say a laptop computer containing software to print fraudulent checks, blank check paper, marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found inside the room.
GREAT BEND, KS
The Independent

Wrongfully convicted man sues Kansas county for $93 million

A Kansas man who served 23 years in prison for a double murder he did not commit is seeking $93 million in damages from the county where he was convicted and a former detective he says framed him. Lamonte McIntyre, 45, and his mother allege in a lawsuit filed in 2018 that the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, is responsible for the actions of former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective Roger Golubski and other officers involved in his prosecution.A federal judge on Thursday set a Nov. 7 trial for the civil case. The Unified Government...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

Victim identified in deadly shooting at L.I. parking garage

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. -- The victim of a deadly shooting in a parking garage of a New Hyde Park medical building has been identified.Nassau County police say 33-year-old Amelia LaGuerre, of Saint Albans, was shot at least five times while she took a break at work.Northwell co-workers tried to save her life.Police say the shooting appears to be targeted and that she was seen earlier in the day arguing with someone.Her mother, Emily LaGuerre Bennett, told CBS2 LaGuerre was a mother of a 6-year-old."I know she was having issues with an ex-boyfriend ... I'm heartbroken," she said.Police say there were no orders of protection in the case.No arrests have been made.Northwell sent a letter to staff saying the heartbreaking loss was an apparent domestic incident.
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
Hutch Post

Police investigating cafeteria fight at Kan. high school

Junction City Police Chief John Lamb is confirming that there was a "large melee" in the Freshman Success Academy cafeteria area on Thursday. Police estimate that it involved approximately 13 or 14 students. He stated that working with school officials they have identified all of the students and have taken the necessary reports.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

