Philadelphia, PA

COUNCILMEMBER HELEN GYM STATEMENT ON PHILADELPHIA’S NEXT SUPERINTENDENT

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA — Today, Councilmember Helen Gym (At Large) released the following statement on the selection of Dr. Tony B. Watlington, Sr. as the next Superintendent for the School District of Philadelphia:. “Dr. Tony B. Watlington Sr. is the first Superintendent selected by a local school board since Dr....

CBS Philly

Superintendent Of Philadelphia Schools Candidate Krish Mohip Will Take Part In Virtual Town Hall Tuesday Night

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  On Tuesday night, the second candidate for the superintendent of Philadelphia schools will get a chance to meet parents, students, and staff. Krish Mohip, Deputy Education Officer for the Illinois State Board of Education will take part in a virtual town hall. Tuesday morning Mohip met with a select group of parents. He’s also taking part in a discussion with students. On Monday night, candidate John Davis introduced himself during a virtual town hall from the school district’s education center in Spring Garden. Davis is the chief of schools in Baltimore and previously worked for the Washington D.C. schools. On Wednesday, the third candidate, will be introduced. He is Tony Watlington, who is the superintendent of the Rowan-Salisbury School District in North Carolina. The current superintendent of the Philadelphia School District Dr. William Hite, is stepping down at the end of this school year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Fulton Sun

McGraw hired as next JC Schools superintendent

The Jefferson City School District Board of Education announced Monday that Deputy Superintendent Bryan McGraw will be the new superintendent next school year. The board identified three “highly-qualified candidates” to interview from 10 applicants, and all board members were present for those interviews, Board President Ken Enloe said. All candidates were asked the same interview questions. Enloe said McGraw drew a clear consensus and an “enthusiastic and unanimous vote.”
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
The Grand Rapids Press

Holland Public Schools selects middle school principal as next superintendent

HOLLAND, MI – Holland Public Schools has selected middle school principal Nick Cassidy to serve as the district’s next superintendent. The Holland Board of Education voted to enter contract negotiations with Cassidy during the Wednesday, March 16 board meeting following an afternoon of interviews and meetings with community members, the district announced Thursday.
HOLLAND, MI
Cleveland.com

Ohio’s next superintendent of public instruction needs to be able to ignore political pressure

With regard to selecting the next Ohio Superintendent of Public Instruction (”What criteria should govern choice of new state superintendent?” Editorial Board Roundtable, March 12), the most critical component to be assessed is the candidate’s ability and willingness to remain neutral with regard to the political arena. To be seen as leaning right or left is to open the door to those who would distrust the superintendent, thereby alienating half or more of the constituents she or he is serving. We cannot afford to leave half of our parents out of the process due to one’s desire to inject politics into this selection.
OHIO STATE
CBS Philly

Philadelphia NAACP Voices Concern Over Lack Of Local Superintendent Candidates

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Board of Education is entering the last stages of its search for the next superintendent. All three candidates are in the city this week to make their final pitch to community members. CBS3 spoke with a parent and member of the advisory committee who helped to whittle down a nationwide list of candidates. But some community members are concerned about who’s not on the list. “I definitely feel the largest learning curve for any of the candidates is going to be learning Philadelphia,” advisory committee member David Thomas said. Thomas is a native Philadelphian, a parent, and a...
