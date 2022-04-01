Bloomfield residents voice concerns about speeding on Prospect Street

Bloomfield is considering including speed humps and stop signs at intersections, on Prospect Street. Patrick Raycraft/Hartford Courant/TNS

“Do something ,” was the mantra of most of the residents who spoke at the informational meeting, hosted virtually by the Town of Bloomfield on March 30, regarding traffic-calming mitigation for Prospect Street, a mostly-residential street on which citizens routinely complain about speeding vehicles.

The street is one of the main “cut-throughs” between the town’s center and Route 218 and its shopping and restaurants, and has for years been the site of many accidents, including serious ones, due to the propensity of drivers to speed along its 7/10 mile length.

In the virtual information session, Town Engineer Jonathan Thiesse said the objective of the session was to inform the public of the requests the town has received and update residents on plans to slow traffic. The town also has a traffic calming manual, and the ability to make requests via the town’s website.

Thiesse said the hope is that traffic-calming can be achieved via design, as opposed to enforcement, including potential traffic control measures such as added stop signs or speed bumps or speed tables.

Prospect Street is approximately 3,640 feet in length and 30 feet wide, with 67 residences, an 81-unit apartment complex, and one business. The average daily traffic, according to a police study last December, is 2,500 vehicles per day.

The posted speed limit is 25 mph, but 85% of vehicles average 37.9 mph. The average and median speed is 31.9 mph.

Thiesse said there was an interesting difference between southbound traffic and northbound. Consistently, southbound traffic is 5 mph faster, he said.

In the past three years, there have been 10 crashes on Prospect Street, and data shows the incidents are increasing. Speeds and illegal passing have been identified as the main causes. Other complaints include truck traffic and noise.

At the session, those were residents’ chief complaints. Capt. Stephen Hajdasz said that speed shields have been deployed on the street, and have been in “stealth mode,” collecting data, but not displaying vehicles’ speeds, and will soon be showing drivers how fast they are going.

“I’m surprised that the speeds are so low,” said resident Francis Politis, adding that he’s seen vehicles going close to 100 mph, especially near part of the street where there is a small hill crest.

“When you’re walking your pet on the sidewalk, you fear that they’re going to fly over and cross over the sidewalk,” added Lisa Politis.

Resident Tyson Boisvert said he had to be extremely careful when walking his kids to school.

“I like to walk my 3-year-old to the school, to the playground,” he said. “I’ll only do it certain times a day. He likes to ride his tricycle over there. The speed that the cars are going, my wife doesn’t even want me walking with him. The precautions we have to take seem excessive, like walking far into people’s lawns because cars are going so fast.”

Hajdasz said that police use the data from the monitors to see what time of day the most speeding occurs on the street, then schedule their enforcement accordingly. Then, they compare new data to see if the enforcement has had an impact.

“The traffic is completely out of control,” said Michael Riley, a 32-year resident of Prospect Street. “It’s frightening what’s going on. Something must happen, before a child or an animal gets injured, or someone loses their life. I’ve never felt so unsafe.”

Perhaps making matters worse, at least temporarily, Thiesse said that Prospect will be a detour route while a bridge is rehabilitated on nearby Park Avenue. But, he said, that will only be for 10 weeks this summer.

Measures the town is considering include speed humps and stop signs at intersections.

“We could potentially look at things like traffic circles,” Thiesse added.

Next steps, he said, will include going through the feedback from the meeting, and more strategy development with more comprehensive options. Then, another session will seek more resident input.

“We’re certainly going to get creative and look at what works here,” Thiesse said, adding that some temporary measures may also be tried, to gauge their effectiveness.

For more information, visit www.bloomfieldct.gov .