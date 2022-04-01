TV Ratings: CBS' How We Roll Has Soft Start, Ghosts Ties for Demo Win
In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ How We Roll debuted on Thursday night to 4.1 million total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating, falling shy of yet-to-be-renewed time slot predecessor B Positive ‘s Season 2 averages (4.5 mil/0.4).
Elsewhere on CBS, Young Sheldon ‘s 100th episode (6.6 mil/0.5, TVLine reader grade “A”; read post mortem ), United States of Al (4.8 mil/0.4) and Bull (4 mil/0.3) all dipped in the demo, while Ghosts (6 mil/0.5) was steady and landed in a four-way tie for the nightly demo win.
Elsewhere, with all of the Laws and every single one of the Orders in rerun mode….
THE CW | Walker (979K/0.1) and Legacies (421K/0.1) respectively gained 18 and 61 percent in viewers, with the latter serving up its second-largest audience of the season. All told, The CW had its most watched Thursday since Jan. 22.
FOX | MasterChef Junior (1.9 mil/0.4), Call Me Kat (1.5 mil/0.3) and Welcome to Flatch (830K/0.2) all dropped some eyeballs while holding steady in the demo.
ABC | Station 19 (4.3 mil/0.5) and Grey’s Anatomy (3.9 mil/0.5) both dipped, while “bubble” show Big Sky (2.5 mil/0.3) held steady.
