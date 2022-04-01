ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Ratings: CBS' How We Roll Has Soft Start, Ghosts Ties for Demo Win

By Matt Webb Mitovich
 1 day ago
In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ How We Roll debuted on Thursday night to 4.1 million total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating, falling shy of yet-to-be-renewed time slot predecessor B Positive ‘s Season 2 averages (4.5 mil/0.4).

Elsewhere on CBS, Young Sheldon ‘s 100th episode (6.6 mil/0.5, TVLine reader grade “A”; read post mortem ), United States of Al (4.8 mil/0.4) and Bull (4 mil/0.3) all dipped in the demo, while Ghosts (6 mil/0.5) was steady and landed in a four-way tie for the nightly demo win.

Elsewhere, with all of the Laws and every single one of the Orders in rerun mode….

THE CW | Walker (979K/0.1) and Legacies (421K/0.1) respectively gained 18 and 61 percent in viewers, with the latter serving up its second-largest audience of the season. All told, The CW had its most watched Thursday since Jan. 22.

FOX | MasterChef Junior (1.9 mil/0.4), Call Me Kat (1.5 mil/0.3) and Welcome to Flatch (830K/0.2) all dropped some eyeballs while holding steady in the demo.

ABC | Station 19 (4.3 mil/0.5) and Grey’s Anatomy (3.9 mil/0.5) both dipped, while “bubble” show Big Sky (2.5 mil/0.3) held steady.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!

