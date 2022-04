JUPITER, Fla. -- Right-hander Eury Perez vs. outfielder JJ Bleday. Two of the Marlins' Top 30 prospects squared off in a game between the organization's Double-A and Triple-A players on Friday morning at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium complex. MLB.com only caught the first matchup, but it was an impressive pitching display. Bleday fouled off the first offering before swinging through the second. After taking an outside pitch, Perez struck out Bleday swinging on a sinking changeup. In the second at-bat, Bleday collected a broken-bat single.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO