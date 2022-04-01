ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa Hawkeyes Baseball: B1G Slate Starts

By Bartt Pierce
blackheartgoldpants.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Iowa Hawkeyes (12-9) head to Michigan to take on the Wolverines this weekend. It will be the first conference game for the Hawkeyes. The Hawks started out 4-0 and then hit a dip in the schedule. Iowa rebounded a bit winning 6 of its last 8 games. All three games...

www.blackheartgoldpants.com

Times-Republican

Iowa’s Bohannon wins 3-point contest

NEW ORLEANS — The Big Ten’s all-time 3-point leader and Iowa Hawkeye Jordan Bohannon won the 2022 College 3-Point Contest held Thursday evening in New Orleans, the site of the Final Four. Bohannon becomes the second Hawkeye in six years to win the 3-Point Contest; Peter Jok was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Big Man The Latest Hawkeye With Plans to Transfer

College basketball fans knew that the transfer portal was going to change the game. Players have a great ability to come and go from programs. No more sitting out a year after changing schools. I'm all for players choosing their path. But it comes at the expense of being able to develop players. Iowa is losing another player to the transfer portal, and I personally thought that he'd see major playing time at Iowa.
IOWA STATE
thecomeback.com

Football fans react to Michigan’s Colin Kaepernick announcement

Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
NFL
KSNB Local4

Huskers Grind Out 5-3 Win in Series Opener at Ohio State

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska scored in the first and never gave up the lead, as the Huskers held on for a 5-3 win in the series opener at Ohio State on Friday night. Nebraska (10-14, 2-2 Big Ten) scored five runs on eight hits and had one error, while the Buckeyes (8-14, 0-2 Big Ten) totaled three runs on nine hits and committed six errors.
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 Iowa Hawkeyes commitment tracker

After landing the nation’s No. 28 class according to both On3 and Rivals in 2022, Iowa is looking to build upon that success on the recruiting trail and continue stockpiling talent in the 2023 class. This list will be continually updated as new players commit, but here’s a look at who is committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2023 class. QB Marco Lainez III - Hun High School (Princeton, N.J.)https://twitter.com/MarcoLainez5/status/1470438548251856910?s=20&t=3FZ5SaXNtcFQ-OYK17FnVA Marco Lainez III is a four-star quarterback recruit according to the 247Sports composite rankings, the On3 consensus rankings and Rivals. According to Rivals, Lainez III is the nation's No. 14 quarterback in...
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

Iowa women’s gymnastics moves on to NCAA Regional Finals

Iowa women’s gymnastics pulled off an upset at the NCAA Raleigh Regional Championships on Thursday afternoon. The GymHawks finished second in the four-team field with a score of 196.900 — the fourth-best score in program history. Iowa upset No. 6 LSU, which scored 196.575 points, and defeated host...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Lisbon’s Siebrecht commits to the Hawkeye wrestling team

LISBON, Iowa (KCRG) - Lisbon’s Cade Siebrecht announced via social media he plans to wrestle at the University of Iowa. He’ll join his older brother Cobe who is already with the Hawkeyes. Siebrecht is a two-time state champion. He won at 126 pounds in 2021 and 138 this...
LISBON, IA

