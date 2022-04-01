Iowa Hawkeyes Baseball: B1G Slate Starts

After landing the nation’s No. 28 class according to both On3 and Rivals in 2022, Iowa is looking to build upon that success on the recruiting trail and continue stockpiling talent in the 2023 class. This list will be continually updated as new players commit, but here’s a look at who is committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2023 class. QB Marco Lainez III - Hun High School (Princeton, N.J.)https://twitter.com/MarcoLainez5/status/1470438548251856910?s=20&t=3FZ5SaXNtcFQ-OYK17FnVA Marco Lainez III is a four-star quarterback recruit according to the 247Sports composite rankings, the On3 consensus rankings and Rivals. According to Rivals, Lainez III is the nation's No. 14 quarterback in...

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO