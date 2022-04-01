ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PPEI's Resolution with the EPA: Episode 216 of The Truck Show Podcast

Cover picture for the articleKory Willis from PPEI talks EPA, future of diesel tuning. PPEI's "Truck Infamous" Kory Willis finally has resolution with the EPA and discusses the seven-year legal battle, the future of tuning, and how he plans to save the world. We also learn Lightning's beauty secrets and pose the age-old TSP question...

MotorTrend Magazine

Ford Shakes New F-150 Rattler Pickup Truck on Twitter—What Could It Be?

Update: The 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler has been revealed—head here for all the details. tweet today, in case you were too wrapped up in watching replays of Will Smith greeting Chris Rock's face with an open hand all day. Farley announced that, tomorrow will bring the reveal of the Ford F-150 Rattler, a new version of the bestselling full-size pickup.
CarBuzz.com

Ford Reveals SEVEN New EVs Coming By 2024

The Blue Oval is taking electrification seriously. Stateside, the Ford Mustang Mach-E is cooking up a sales storm, while the E-Transit and F-150 Lightning are already showing the world that commercial vehicles and electric propulsion can, in fact, go together. Thinking ahead, Jim Farley recently announced the brand's intentions to split its ICE and EV departments. Separating the two, says the CEO, will allow the Ford Model e division to compete with Tesla.
CarBuzz.com

9 New Honda EVs Are Coming: What Models Could They Be?

Known for its innovation and engineering prowess, Honda's curiously late arrival to the EV party is rather bizarre. In the US, the brand's lineup may have once included the Fit and Clarity EV but, these days, consumers are left with a flotilla of hybrid options. That's all set to change; the Japanese carmaker recently trademarked nine new electric vehicle names, with three expected to arrive in Europe by 2023.
insideevs.com

VW's Project Trinity To Use Giga-Casting & Automation To Compete With Tesla

Volkswagen has been careful not to reveal too much about its Project Trinty, though it has definitely been clear about the major strides it will need to make to be able to become the global leader in the EV industry. It's now becoming more clear that those plans may include Tesla-like manufacturing processes, including potential mega-casting and ramped-up automation.
gmauthority.com

Chevrolet Among Brands Consumers Trust Most To Develop Autonomous Vehicles

General Motors’ brand Chevrolet is among the major automakers that consumers trust most to develop safe autonomous vehicles, according to a recent study conducted by AutoPacific. AutoPacific recently conducted a survey to gauge consumer sentiment towards autonomous vehicles, surveying over 600 licensed drivers aged 18-80 in the United States...
CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Pulls The Plug On Corvette Z06

The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is an icon that has been with us since 1963, but its time in the sun is now coming to an end. Despite spending a fortune on its engine and tuning the chassis to keep up with the demands of the Nurburgring, General Motors has made the call to kill the Z06 before legislation does. GM has realized that the future of mobility is electric, and allowing the Z06 to be released to the public would "send the wrong message." The shocking news comes from a statement in which GM's Senior Vice President of engine development, Dr. Ian Michael Joshing says, "We set out to evolve the Z06's engine from the one used in the C8.R Corvette race car. At the time, we thought it would be possible to reduce emissions, but the pursuit of the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 has proven too great an endeavor for Detroit's finest engineers." He goes on to say that while it would meet current legislative targets, incoming rule changes for 2024 would mean the Z06 would be extremely shortlived.
TheStreet

Think Buying an EV Will Save You on Gas? Better do the Math First

The price spike in commodities that has occurred since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began will probably send gas and food prices even higher. It has also peaked consumer interest in clean energy vehicles, according to car-shopping data website Edmunds. Online shopper visits for energy efficient vehicles, that do not...
MotorTrend Magazine

Budget Small-Block Chevy Looks Stock but Hides Stroker Performance

An old-school small-block 350 V-8, like the one found in numerous 1969 Camaros, put out some pretty stout horsepower numbers for its day. Of course, the key qualifier there was the "for its day" part. You see, it's 2022 and what was impressive in the 1960s is nearly entry level performance these days. The aftermarket makes it easy to up the power output, but sometimes a hot-rodder wants their ride to keep its factory look. Well then, the solution here is a stroker kit and a healthy cam. This worked-over 350-inch small-block is destined for a restored 1969 Camaro, and Westech's Steve Brule thought we would like to see how just a few performance tweaks can add a lot of fun to an outwardly stock small block Chevy.
CarBuzz.com

Maserati's EVs And Other Cars Will Not Be Built For Instagram

Maserati has been in dead space over the last decade or so, but it looks like the iconic Italian manufacturer is taking a massive series of swings to rebuild its relevance in the ever-expanding market. The fact that it has returned to the supercar game with the Maserati MC20 already speaks volumes for how serious it is about reviving the spring in its step.
torquenews.com

The Complete Fuel Guide For Your Subaru And How To Save Hundreds Per Year

What grade of fuel is right for your Subaru? Check out the complete model guide and find out how to save hundreds of dollars per year. Here is a complete fuel-type guide and what's best for each Subaru model, regular (87), mid-grade (89-90), premium (91-92), why Colorado offers (85) octane, and should you use it?
