Idaho State

Many lawmakers retaliate against constitutional truth tellers

By Jim Jones
Idaho State Journal
 1 day ago

Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has accumulated quite a cadre of political enemies in the Idaho Legislature for giving honest, accurate legal advice on legislative bills that contain fatal constitutional flaws. He does not volunteer the opinions — they are only provided in response to requests from legislators. The AG’s opinion-writing duty...

