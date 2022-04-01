ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Hanks to throw first pitch at Cleveland Guardians home opener

By Jen Steer
 1 day ago

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks will throw the ceremonial first pitch at the Cleveland Guardians home opener on April 15, the team said in a news release on Friday.

Hanks voiced the video that announced the club’s name change from Indians to Guardians in July 2021.

MLB, players keep automatic runners in extras for 2022

“I’ve had Guardians fever since 1977 when I caught my first game in Section 19 of Cleveland’s Lakefront Municipal Stadium,” Hanks said in a news release. “I’m honored to return to Cleveland and Progressive Field for the first home game of the Cleveland Guardians era.”

Hanks, who won Academy Awards for “Philadelphia” and “Forrest Gump,” started his acting career with the Great Lakes Theater Festival in Cleveland.

