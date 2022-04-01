ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

LeBron James gives shout out to Oregon Ducks’ Mookie Cook after commitment

By Zachary Neel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bA1Ft_0ewdCJ2p00

It wasn’t just Oregon Duck fans who were excited about the fact that 5-star small forward Mookie Cook was making his commitment to come play for Dana Altman in Eugene.

On Friday morning, less than a day after Cook made his announcement on ESPNU, the No. 4 player in the 2023 class received a shoutout from none other than the King himself, NBA superstar LeBron James.

Related

Nation's No. 2 player in 2023 could favor Oregon Ducks after Mookie Cook commitment

On his Instagram story, LeBron showed some love for Cook, posting the video of Mookie’s announcement with the caption “Congrats Nephew” with several duck emojis following.

While LeBron is an Ohio State superfan because of his upbringing in Ohio, he has shown some love for Oregon over the past decade or so, even coming to a Duck game with his NBA friends at Autzen Stadium several years back.

Could we see King James at Matthew Knight Arena in the coming years to see Cook play? Don’t rule it out…

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

91K+

Followers

139K+

Posts

34M+

Views

Follow USA TODAY Sports Media Group and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Selected His All-Time Starting Lineup In 1992: "Me And Magic, Bird, Worthy, McHale Or Malone, David Robinson Or Abdul-Jabbar."

Michael Jordan got to play with some legendary players during his career. Jordan found great success alongside Scottie Pippen, and then later Dennis Rodman, who helped him greatly in his 6 NBA championship wins for the Chicago Bulls. Jordan always seemed content with the great players he had around him. But Scottie Pippen did not make it into his all-time starting 5 during a 1992 interview with Playboy.
NBA
The Spun

Jason Kidd Names The Greatest NBA Player Of All-Time

The LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan debate added another chapter this NBA season. LeBron officially passed Karl Malone on the NBA’s all-time leading scorers list this year. He now trails only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The tremendous accomplishment has once again been overshadowed by a debate about basketball’s GOAT. On...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
The Spun

Look: Desmond Howard Has 2-Word Reaction To Colin Kaepernick

Michigan football will hold its annual spring game this Saturday, with Colin Kaepernick serving as an honorary captain. Kaepernick played for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh with the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-14. The Wolverines announced last night that Kaepernick will be attending and had been named honorary captain. Additionally,...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Linked To 1 Team Following Bruce Arians’ Decision

Tom Brady is getting linked to another NFL team following Bruce Arians’ shocking retirement decision on Wednesday night. Arians announced on Wednesday night that he is retiring from coaching and stepping into a front office role in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers’ new head coach will be Todd Bowles.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Dana Altman
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Destroys Nick Wright For Asking What Giannis Antetokounmpo Is If KD Is A God: “A God. Just Like You Are But U Rather Be A Peasant.”

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets faced Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in a rematch of their incredible second-round playoff series last night. And much like the playoffs last year, the Bucks escaped by the skin of their teeth with a win over the Nets. Both Giannis and KD played great, but one NBA analyst couldn't help but take some digs at Durant's expense.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Ducks#Espnu#Ig#Ohio State
Yardbarker

Doc Rivers calls out James Harden after 76ers' loss to lowly Pistons

The Philadelphia 76ers have lost three games in a row, and Doc Rivers isn’t letting his bench take the blame for the latest defeat. The Sixers lost to the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Thursday night, getting outscored by 14 points in the fourth quarter. Philly’s bench was criticized for scoring only eight points. But Rivers doesn’t think it’s the bench’s fault. Instead, the Sixers head coach thinks James Harden was taking a lot of shots (and not delivering).
NBA
thecomeback.com

Football fans react to Michigan’s Colin Kaepernick announcement

Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michael Jordan sends Scott Williams, friends UNC gear ahead of Final Four

It’s unknown if UNC legend Michael Jordan will be in attendance for the Final Four this weekend in New Orleans but the legend is helping out a former Tar Heel and his friends. Scott Williams took to Twitter to reveal that Jordan hooked up him and a bunch of friends who are heading to the Final Four with UNC gear for the trip including a pair of the recently released Air Jordan 6 “UNC” shoe. Included in the package was not only the UNC 6’s but also gear such as polos, shirts, sweaters, and a bag. Take a look below: Michael Jordan For...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Did Michael Jordan predict Duke will beat UNC on Saturday?

The UNC basketball program will enter Saturday’s Final Four showdown against Duke as the underdogs after the two teams split the regular-season series. Duke beat UNC by 20 in the first meeting before the Tar Heels stunned the Blue Devils in Cameron Indoor Stadium in Coach K’s final home game 94-81.  While both teams are playing some of their best basketball of the year, Duke still enters the game as the favorites and it’s going to take a lot for UNC to take them down. And apparently, Michael Jordan agrees too, if we believe a friend of his. Former Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Didn't Trust Magic Johnson For A Few Years And Resisted Developing A Friendship With Him, Says NBA Insider

Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan are two of the main reasons that the NBA is as big as it is today. The league was struggling in the 80s but the emergence of Magic and his rivalry with Larry Bird drew in viewers before Michael Jordan took over as the main man throughout the 90s, making the game truly global and bringing an incredible amount of revenue to the NBA by extension.
NBA
Yardbarker

Lakers' LeBron James out, Anthony Davis doubtful for Thursday at Jazz

The song remains the same for the top two stars of the Los Angeles Lakers as the team's playoff hopes continue to fade. According to ESPN, the Lakers have listed LeBron James as out and Anthony Davis as doubtful for Thursday's game at the Utah Jazz. Both were listed as doubtful Monday for Tuesday's encounter at the Dallas Mavericks and went on to miss what became a 128-110 loss, which indicates Davis will likely remain an observer with James through at least Thursday evening.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

91K+
Followers
139K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy