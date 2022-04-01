LeBron James gives shout out to Oregon Ducks’ Mookie Cook after commitment

It wasn’t just Oregon Duck fans who were excited about the fact that 5-star small forward Mookie Cook was making his commitment to come play for Dana Altman in Eugene.

On Friday morning, less than a day after Cook made his announcement on ESPNU, the No. 4 player in the 2023 class received a shoutout from none other than the King himself, NBA superstar LeBron James.

On his Instagram story, LeBron showed some love for Cook, posting the video of Mookie’s announcement with the caption “Congrats Nephew” with several duck emojis following.

While LeBron is an Ohio State superfan because of his upbringing in Ohio, he has shown some love for Oregon over the past decade or so, even coming to a Duck game with his NBA friends at Autzen Stadium several years back.

Could we see King James at Matthew Knight Arena in the coming years to see Cook play? Don’t rule it out…