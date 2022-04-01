ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis Gets His Own Song From Van Zant & He Loves It

By Joel Malkin
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wDlgR_0ewd9uBg00
Photo: Getty Images

Governor DeSantis is now the subject of a song.

Jacksonville native Johnny Van Zant, a member of Lynyrd Skynyrd and now in a duo with his brother Donnie, appeared on Fox and Friends Friday to promote the song "Sweet Florida," which includes lyrics like "The press don't like him," "He stands up for what he believes" and "Don't come down here trying to change things, we're doing alright in the Sunshine State."

The Van Zant brothers say they wrote the song because DeSantis "stands for everything he believes" in and has been a "great governor."

DeSantis gave the song his approval.

"For them to do that, I think it's really really special. They did a great job and it is a catchy song."

The music video features the making of the song and includes an appearance from Gov. DeSantis, who can be seen enjoying his song.

He's even selling "Sweet Florida" swag at his campaign website .

Comments / 1

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Blueface's Mom Supports His Romance With Chrisean Rock: "He In Love"

After being accused of breaking into his home and stealing his property, Chrisean Rock has been welcomed back into Blueface's fold. The aspiring rapper's relationship with Blueface has made for several viral moments, but after he and his manager Wack 100 confirmed that Chrisean was arrested in Oklahoma following a state-crossing joy ride, the public believed the relationship was over.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
HollywoodLife

Dave Grohl’s Daughters Violet, 15, & Harper, 12, Wear Black To Honor Taylor Hawkins At GRAMMY Event

Dave Grohl’s daughters Violet and Harper donned black alongside mom Jordyn at a recent event, a gesture to the late Taylor Hawkins. Though he may have lost his life far too soon, it’s clear Taylor Hawkins, his music and his spirit will be remembered far into the next generation. And some of the first to prove that? ‘Foo Fighters’ frontman Dave Grohl, 53, whose daughters Violet, 15, and Harper, 12, showed their solemn care for the late drummer by donning black dresses to a recent pre-GRAMMY event. Alongside mom Jordyn, the trio chose all-black attire out of respect to the drummer’s still-recent death, just hours before he was supposed to go on stage with his band for a performance in Bógota, Colombia. See the photos of the trio here!
CELEBRITIES
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy