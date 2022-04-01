DeSantis Gets His Own Song From Van Zant & He Loves It

Photo: Getty Images

Governor DeSantis is now the subject of a song.

Jacksonville native Johnny Van Zant, a member of Lynyrd Skynyrd and now in a duo with his brother Donnie, appeared on Fox and Friends Friday to promote the song "Sweet Florida," which includes lyrics like "The press don't like him," "He stands up for what he believes" and "Don't come down here trying to change things, we're doing alright in the Sunshine State."

The Van Zant brothers say they wrote the song because DeSantis "stands for everything he believes" in and has been a "great governor."

DeSantis gave the song his approval.

"For them to do that, I think it's really really special. They did a great job and it is a catchy song."

The music video features the making of the song and includes an appearance from Gov. DeSantis, who can be seen enjoying his song.

He's even selling "Sweet Florida" swag at his campaign website .