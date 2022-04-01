ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
¡Americano! A real Dreamer story debuts off-Broadway

By SIGAL RATNER-ARIAS - Associated Press
 1 day ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Tony Valdovinos was only a 6th grader when he made the decision to join the U.S....

KiKi Layne Felt ‘Pull to Get on Stage Again’ For Off-Broadway Debut in ‘On Sugarland’

Layne, known for prominent onscreen roles in “If Beale Street Could Talk” and “Coming 2 America,” stresses her love for acting across all mediums. “I just love the opportunity to play in these different worlds and be a storyteller,” Layne told Variety during a telephone interview earlier this week. “I’m very grateful for everything that’s happened for me in TV and film… But I definitely started to feel this pull to get on stage again. It’s a different beast. And it requires flexing different muscles.”
Pamela Anderson ready to debut in "Chicago" on Broadway

NEW YORK -- She's more than a TV star. For many, Pamela Anderson is a famous personality they associate with 1990s style, controversy, and charisma. Now, she's back in the spotlight.CBS2's Dave Carlin caught up with her Thursday as she prepares to conquer Broadway.At "Chicago the Musical," a new Roxie Hart waits in the wings.Broadway is buzzing about Anderson's newest chapter, delivering her signature glamour, grit, and determination in a smash hit show."We are doing the original choreography. There is nothing is watered down," Anderson said. "I want to pour myself into something and see what I got, what I'm...
Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
State
New York State
Bruce Willis exhibited signs of declining cognitive state in recent years, including an allegation he accidentally fired a prop gun in Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent's direction

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Times released the results of its investigation that may have prompted Willis' family to announce the 67-year-old movie star was "stepping away" from acting due to an aphasia diagnosis. "According to those who have worked with the elder Willis on his recent films, the actor has been exhibiting signs of decline in recent years. In interviews with The Times this month, nearly two dozen people who were on set with the actor expressed concern about Willis’ well-being," report the Times' Amy Kaufman and Meg James. "These individuals questioned whether the actor was fully aware of his surroundings on set, where he was often paid $2 million for two days of work, according to documents viewed by The Times. Filmmakers described heart-wrenching scenes as the beloved Pulp Fiction star grappled with his loss of mental acuity and an inability to remember his dialogue. An actor who traveled with Willis would feed the star his lines through an earpiece, known in the industry as an 'earwig,' according to several sources. Most action scenes, particularly those that involved choreographed gunfire, were filmed using a body double as a substitute for Willis." Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recalled Willis accidentally firing a prop gun on set in 2020 while she played her daughter in the film Hard Kent. She recalled how they were filming a scene in which he was to protect her with a gun when he fired a blank on the wrong cue -- not once, but twice. “I’m supposed to think my life is about to end, and then my dad steps in to save the day,” Kent said, describing how her back was to Willis in the scene. Willis was supposed to deliver a line that would prompt Kent to duck. Instead, he fired the blanks with her back to him, so she was unable to duck each time. As The Times notes, Willis filmed 22 movies in four years -- an unusually large number for any actor.
Pamela Anderson On Her Broadway Debut, TikTok’s Obsession With Her Style, And Finally Setting The Record Straight

“I think I’ve been rehearsing my whole life for this,” says Pamela Anderson of making her debut on the Great White Way as Roxie Hart in Bob Fosse’s legendary Jazz Age musical Chicago. “The story and my life are so parallel,” she continues. “I always say… 30 years of therapy or just one Broadway show, then I’ll be fine.”
#Off Broadway#Americano#Ap#The U S Marines
Mo’Nique & Lee Daniels Patch ‘Precious’ Feud; She’ll Replace Octavia Spencer In Netflix Thriller ‘Demon House’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: After not speaking for 13 years, Oscar-winning Precious star Mo’Nique has been set by that film’s director Lee Daniels to replace Octavia Spencer in Demon House, an exorcism film package that Netflix acquired after a brisk auction in January. Spencer had to bow out of the star-studded film because of a scheduling conflict with her Apple TV+ television show Truth Be Told. Mo’Nique, who last worked with Daniels in the celebrated 2009 film Precious that brought her the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, will take over the role of a social worker who...
The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
Entertainment
2022-23 Broadway In Columbus features 6 shows, kicks off with 'Hairspray'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts and Broadway in Columbus announced the lineup for the 2022-2023 season Monday night. The six-show season includes five productions never before seen in Columbus. The season kicks off with "Hairspray" featuring Columbus' own Andrew Levitt, also known as Nina...
Iowan makes Broadway debut in "The Music Man"

(ABC 6 News) - If you've seen "The Music Man," you're probably familiar with its story that's based in Mason City. The show is now on Broadway starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster. Drew Minard is singing and dancing eight times a week in his Broadway debut at the Winter...
10-Year-Old Delco Boy Makes Broadway Debut

Ten-year-old Donovan Bazemore from Upper Chichester just got the role of a lifetime, writes Christie Ileto for 6ABC. Starting Tuesday, Donovan will make his Broadway debut playing Simba from The Lion King. The Lion King, a Disney classic, is one of the longest-running stage productions. Donovan has been working to...
Two Daytime Talk Shows With Dr. Phil Connection Canceled

The end has come for a pair of daytime talk shows from the production company owned by Jay McGraw's Stage 29 Prods. McGraw is likely better known as the son of TV doctor Dr. Phil McGraw, with these cancellations adding to the pile already connected to the doctor's name. The...
Dio Dreamers Never Die

Rock docs are usually simple. Take the story of an iconic figure in a music genre and make it interesting. But to document the life of one of the most influential rock musicians to have ever lived, and do so while bringing laughs and tears to filmgoers and heavy metal fans? That can be tricky.
Matt Frey From All Stars Academy Joined Us In Studio Today

One of our good friends here on Big Board Sports Matt Frey joined Michael Johnson Jr. and I in studio for an awesome interview. We talked suburban council high school baseball and also what Matt does on a daily basis at All Stars Academy in Latham. Matt is the Head Instructor and Director of Teams there and has done so much for the local baseball community. Please enjoy our full interview with him below.
