Oswego, NY

Mayor Barlow Announces Ukrainian Supplies Drive at Oswego City Hall

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego will be hosting a two-week medical and essential supplies drive, in partnership with St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church for the people of Ukraine beginning on Monday, April 4th through Friday, April 15th. The drop off bins...

OSWEGO, NY
CHICAGO, IL
Oswego, NY
Oswego, NY
Billy Barlow
