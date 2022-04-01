Mayor Barlow Announces Ukrainian Supplies Drive at Oswego City Hall

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke with the mayor of Kkarkiv Ukraine Monday morning, in an effort to let people understand what's happening and tell him more supplies and aid are coming. "The strikes from the sky are everyday and every hour," said Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov. "Bombings (of) peaceful residential buildings. Victims everywhere.""We will continue to send all the aid that we can," said Mayor Lightfoot."Thank you very much. I am very grateful for this support and all your commitment. I honestly hope that after our victory, I will have the opportunity to invite you to our beautiful city of Kharkiv and we will join our best for its recovery," added Terekhov.Russia has bombarded Kharkiv with many buildings destroyed and infrastructure decimated. Across Ukraine, at least 600 civilians have died since the start of the war. More than 2.8 million fled to Poland to escape the violence.

