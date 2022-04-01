ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albion High School alum fired as basketball coach at Butler University

By Ken Delaney
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS, IN (WKZO AM/FM) – Former Albion High School basketball standout and Butler alum LaVall Jordan has been fired at his college alma mater. The Indianapolis Star reports the university made the announcement Friday amid speculation Jordan would be fired coming off a 14-19 season, the Bulldogs’...

