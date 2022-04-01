This Is The Best Food Truck In San Francisco

Photo: Getty Images

San Francisco is foodie heaven and it wouldn't be complete without a serious food truck scene! There are a few versions of the early origins of food trucks online that involve selling food to cowboys or selling coffee to busy journalists and university students in the late 1800s . Flash forward to the 2020s and food trucks are now almost as common as restaurants. That's why Yelp compiled a list of the best food trucks in San Francisco!

According to their ratings and reviews, the best food truck in San Francisco is... actually a food park: the SoMa StrEat Food Park to be exact! Their vendors include:

Batter Up

Chef's Truck

Chomp Station

Roadside Rotisserie

Curveball

It's All Gravy

Lobsta Truck and many more!

Now, the first solo food truck to be listed is Roli Roli Gourmet Rotisserie ! Reviewers recommend their location in the Ferry building farmers market for "quality food with quality view."

Here are the other food trucks that made the top 10 list: