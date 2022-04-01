This Is The Best Food Truck In San Francisco
San Francisco is foodie heaven and it wouldn't be complete without a serious food truck scene! There are a few versions of the early origins of food trucks online that involve selling food to cowboys or selling coffee to busy journalists and university students in the late 1800s . Flash forward to the 2020s and food trucks are now almost as common as restaurants. That's why Yelp compiled a list of the best food trucks in San Francisco!
According to their ratings and reviews, the best food truck in San Francisco is... actually a food park: the SoMa StrEat Food Park to be exact! Their vendors include:
- Batter Up
- Chef's Truck
- Chomp Station
- Roadside Rotisserie
- Curveball
- It's All Gravy
- Lobsta Truck and many more!
Now, the first solo food truck to be listed is Roli Roli Gourmet Rotisserie ! Reviewers recommend their location in the Ferry building farmers market for "quality food with quality view."
Here are the other food trucks that made the top 10 list:
Comments / 1