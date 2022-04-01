ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

This Is The Best Food Truck In San Francisco

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

San Francisco is foodie heaven and it wouldn't be complete without a serious food truck scene! There are a few versions of the early origins of food trucks online that involve selling food to cowboys or selling coffee to busy journalists and university students in the late 1800s . Flash forward to the 2020s and food trucks are now almost as common as restaurants. That's why Yelp compiled a list of the best food trucks in San Francisco!

According to their ratings and reviews, the best food truck in San Francisco is... actually a food park: the SoMa StrEat Food Park to be exact! Their vendors include:

  • Batter Up
  • Chef's Truck
  • Chomp Station
  • Roadside Rotisserie
  • Curveball
  • It's All Gravy
  • Lobsta Truck and many more!

Now, the first solo food truck to be listed is Roli Roli Gourmet Rotisserie ! Reviewers recommend their location in the Ferry building farmers market for "quality food with quality view."

Here are the other food trucks that made the top 10 list:

