Connecticut State

Alex Jones fined $25,000 in Sandy Hook massacre defamation case

By Aaron Katersky
ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

A Connecticut judge has denied a motion to halt financial penalties imposed on Alex Jones. As of Friday, the conspiracy theorist and right-wing provocateur owes $25,000 for declining to sit for a deposition in a defamation lawsuit by families of Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre victims.

Connecticut Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis assessed the fine, which increases exponentially each day Jones refuses to appear, and on Friday denied his motion for a stay.

Jones appealed to the Connecticut Supreme Court.

MORE: Alex Jones found liable in lawsuit brought by parents of Sandy Hook shooting victims

"The defendant in this case is Alex Jones, and, to many, that is reason enough to uphold any fine or sanction. But the law, our law, is better than mere vendetta," defense attorney Norm Pattis wrote in the state supreme court appeal.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP, FILE - PHOTO: Radio show host Alex Jones is pictured while appearing in Capitol Hill on Dec. 11, 2018, in Washington, D.C.

Jones, founder of Infowars, claimed the 2012 shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, was a hoax. Families of those killed sued him for defamation and Jones failed to comply with court orders to appear at a deposition on March 23 and 24.

In Novemeber, Bellis found Jones liable for damages by default because Jones and his companies, like Infowars, showed "callous disregard" for the rules of discovery. She previously faulted the Infowars host for failing to comply with requests for documents and other procedures.

Jones' attorneys said he can sit for a two-day deposition April 11 and 12. That would make his running fine $525,000, Pattis said.

MORE: Families of Sandy Hook victims, FBI agent file defamation lawsuit against right-wing radio host Alex Jones

"Jones and others are sued for comments they made denying that the shootings at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in December 2012 took place. For many Connecticut residents, that is reason enough to hate Jones. One suspects Judge Bellis has succumbed to that hatred," Pattis wrote.

Plaintiffs' attorney Christopher Mattei argued, successfully, to keep the fines in place, saying a promise to appear April 11 is not the same as "real-life attendance" at the deposition.

"The escalating fines were imposed to compel his appearance and should not be set aside merely because Mr. Jones has yet again said he will appear," Mattei wrote in a court filing.

Twenty children and six staff members died in the Dec. 14, 2012, shooting at the Newtown, Connecticut, school at the hands of gunman Adam Lanza.

