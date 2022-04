Click here to read the full article. Archive 81 is officially history at Netflix: The supernatural thriller has been cancelled after one eight-episode season, TVLine has confirmed. The axing comes just over two months after Archive 81 landed on the streamer, with its full first season dropping on Jan. 14. Its season finale — which now doubles as a series finale — averaged a reader grade of “B”; read our recap here. Inspired by the horror podcast of the same name, Archive 81 starred Mamoudou Athie (Sorry for Your Loss) as archivist Dan Turner, who took a job restoring a collection of damaged...

