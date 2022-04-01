ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: NMSU welcomes 12th women’s head basketball coach

By David Gonzalez
KVIA
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Jody Adams-Birch was formally introduced...

KVIA

UNC’s Davis uses experience Final Four coaching giants lack

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — North Carolina’s Hubert Davis is relying on experience from his playing career and lessons from Hall of Fame mentors in a field of NCAA coaching giants surrounding him at this week’s men’s Final Four. Davis’ experience includes being a Tar Heels player in the Final Four under Dean Smith in 1991. The first-year head coach has less sideline history than the three Hall of Famers also in New Orleans: Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, Kansas’ Bill Self and Villanova’s Jay Wright. UNC player Leaky Black says Davis understands the challenges they face because he’s been in their position and “gets us under control.”
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Arkansas women's basketball guard Sasha Goforth announces decision to 'step away'

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas women's basketball guard Sasha Goforth will "step away" from basketball, she announced via Twitter on Saturday. Goforth wrote in a statement that she suffers from a stomach condition called gastroparesis, which affects the stomach muscles. The combination of the illness and anxiety, she wrote, made basketball "too much." “Some people believe holding on...
The Topeka Capital-Journal

KU basketball fans celebrate Villanova win, trip to national title game: 'Bring it home boys!!'

Kansas basketball is heading to its 10th NCAA Tournament Championship game. No. 1-seed KU defeated 2-seed Villanova 81-65 on Saturday to advance to Monday's championship game. David McCormack scored 25 points and Ochai Agbaji added 21 to lead the offensive charge. KU's dominant win cemented its first national championship appearance since 2012. ...
KVIA

Purdue’s Jaden Ivey announces he’s entering NBA draft

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue’s Jaden Ivey has entered his name in the NBA draft, forfeiting his final two seasons of college eligibility. Ivey wrote on social media that playing in the NBA has been a lifelong dream and that he’s beyond excited for the journey. Ivey averaged 17 points, five rebounds and three assists per game and was named to The Associated Press All-America second team. The 6-foot-4 guard from South Bend, Indiana, is projected to be selected early in the first round of the June 23 draft.
KATC News

Louisiana Softball Outduels Texas State 1-0 in Game 1

SAN MARCOS, Texas – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball team was the victor in a 1-0 pitcher’s duel with Texas State on Friday, April 1 at Bobcat Softball Stadium laying claim to an early lead in the weekend series between the Sun Belt Conference’s top two preseason favorites.
Las Cruces Sun-News

Aggie baseball falls to GCU in Friday pitcher’s duel

PHOENIX, Ariz. –  The woes in WAC play continued for NM State baseball on Friday night against Grand Canyon as the Aggies fell 2-0. Earlier in the week, Grand Canyon found itself receiving votes in the NCBWA poll as a top team nationally.   Brandon Dieter led off the game for NM State with a single and the Aggies left the bases loaded in the first inning  ...
KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: Cleveland Storm Baseball opens District play with a bang

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Baseball has won 6 of their last 8 games, but they have a tough conference test this weekend. They will host Mountain West leading UNLV in a 3-game series starting on Friday at 6 p.m. UNM is in the middle of the pack of the MW Standings with a 5-4 conference record, overall the Lobos are 12-13 on the year.
KOAT 7

Gladiators release star wide receiver Dello Davis

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In a surprise move, the Duke City Gladiators released star receiver Dello Davis on Tuesday. The roster change comes just two games into the Gladiators' 2022 season. Davis led the Indoor Football League in nearly every statistical category last season. He finished first in catches, yards...
